THUMBS UP: To Kamren Curl for giving back to his community.
It is bittersweet when our youth grow up and leave our community to find success in their chosen field.
It is exceptionally gratifying to hear when successful individuals return to give something back to our community.
Curl, a Muskogee High School graduate, is listed as the starting strong safety for the Washington Commanders.
Curl gave away 300 backpacks for students last year. He was in training last year and unable to attend the giveaway. Curl will attend this year’s backpack giveaway and will conduct a football clinic Saturday.
Curl remembers his community. He gives back.
We applaud all those who are involved in helping make the backpack giveaway and clinic successful.
We especially applaud Curl for his success and for remembering his roots.
. . .
THUMBS UP: To all those who planned and will execute the myriad of options for an Independence Day celebration.
There are plenty of opportunities for parades, rodeos, fireworks displays, etc., beginning Saturday and running through Tuesday night.
These events are not possible without the hard work of volunteers and organizers.
These are not events scheduled at the last moment. They are not as easily put together as your backyard bbq.
These events require coordination and cooperation between organizers and city officials and first-responders.
While you are enjoying yourself this weekend at one — or more — of the July Fourth celebration, please thank a volunteer or organizer for helping with your enjoyment.
