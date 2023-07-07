THUMBS UP: To Main Street Muskogee and the city of Muskogee for their efforts to improve out city sidewalks.
Workers have been improving the walking conditions on Broadway while maintaining a sense of history.
The project, funded by a City of Muskogee Foundation grant, has replaced and repaired some sections of sidewalks downtown with white concrete. The project has left brick borders around the new sections. The borders help to preserve the historical character of Muskogee.
Updated sidewalks make it easier for all — especially seniors — to navigate downtown. The improved sidewalks will help individuals shopping or doing business downtown.
This also helps those who just like to walk — a good form of exercise.
It helps beautify downtown Muskogee. It gives downtown an upgraded look, too.
The project makes for a better quality of life.
• • •
THUMBS UP: To the results of an audit that verified the accuracy of elections conducted in 2023.
The post election audits confirmed the accuracy of certified election results.
The audit included elections for Feb. 14, March 7 and April 4 elections. The audit included election results in all 77 counties for State Question 820 held March 7.
The audits are a result of legislation enacted by the Oklahoma Legislature. Oklahoma began conducting post-election audits in 2022.
The audits confirmed that “Oklahoma has one of the most accurate voting systems in the entire nation,” said Paul Ziriax, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary.
This should help all feel confident that their ballots cast are recorded accurately.
