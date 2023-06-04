Muskogee residents should voice their opinion regarding a possible bond issue before city councilors finalize the bond.
Councilors recently discussed a potential bond issue, which could go before voters as early as October.
The bond could fund city street, public safety, water/sewer and facility improvements.
Government works best with input from constituents. That means you — the taxpayer.
Publicly elected officials cannot truly serve the public without knowing what the public actually needs or wants.
Publicly elected officials can’t be good stewards of taxpayer money without hearing from taxpayers.
This bond issue will raise property taxes. You will foot the bill.
We will tell you there are multiple good points in the initial discussions of this bond issue.
But, maybe your priorities are a little different than what is being bounced around.
Perhaps you wish councilors would spend more money on fixing the streets — ridding our community of potholes.
Perhaps you favor public safety over other concerns. You may want councilors to focus on getting the police department a new facility. You may want more emphasis on updating firefighters’ equipment.
You could be willing to pay a little more now than having to vote several more times on bond issues.
We hope councilors will be able to hold public meetings to get input.
But, even if those meetings can occur in time, you should feel empowered to discuss this bond issue with councilors.
Write an email, go to council meetings, engage in conversations when you see them out in public.
Remember, councilors work for you. Tell them how you feel. Tell them your priorities.
The whole process will end in a better result if you take an active role in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.