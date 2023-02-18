Strictly Fitness owner Brian Ousley celebrated 35 years of a dream come true on Friday when friends, family and fitness buffs surprised him with an appetizer buffet, Champagne mimosas -- and memories.
Ousley opened the Body Shop on that date 35 years earlier. It later moved to the Lakeland Shopping Center and became Strictly Fitness.
"It was never work. It was fun, it was family," he told dozens who gathered inside a Strictly Fitness classroom.
His wife, Debi Ousley, recalled those early years.
"Back when Brian was in his mid-to late 20s, he always had a dream of owning a gym," she said. "He's always been into health, even in his younger years. We had two children at the time. I was pregnant with one when we started here."
Ousley said her husband first opened the Body Shop on Chandler Road.
"He worked at Campbell Tire products during the day and ran the gym at night," she said. "In 1991, he wanted to do it full time, so we moved over here, and changed the name to Strictly Fitness."
Brian Ousley recalled the challenge of those early days.
"When we started the Body Shop, we were not open all day long," he said. "We opened at 8 a.m. until noon. We closed at noon, opened at 2 p.m. and closed at 8 p.m., because I worked a full-time job and worked part time at Bacone College. I would come in the evenings, after I left my full-time work and I'd come in at about 5:30 or 6 and work with them, train a couple of clients, then work out after hours."
Muskogee had few Black business owners at the time, Debi Ousley said.
"And a lot of people told him he couldn't do it," she said. "But he proved them wrong."
On Friday, Mayor Marlon Coleman presented Brian Ousley with a key to the city, and a proclamation. He said it was fitting to honor Ousley during Black History Month.
Brian Ousley recalled his fate changed when tire company employees went on strike.
"I knew I was not going to cross the picket line, I already owned the gym and I decided I was going to leave that job and commit myself to the gym and personal training," he said. "And it's been a God blessing because I was doing personal training, I was the first and only personal trainer in Muskogee at the time. And from that time on, every time I was available to do personal training, I've been booked up."
Debi Ousley called her husband a people person.
"He's the only person that you could go in a gym and he'll speak to you and call you by name and when you leave, he knows when you are leaving and he tells you 'good bye, see you tomorrow,'" she said. "That's the kind of person he is."
Heidi Berry wore a Body Shop hoodie as she passed out specially-frosted cookies. She said people are celebrating "how amazing he makes everyone feel," she said.
"No matter what fitness level you were at, he made you feel welcome," she said. "That's Brian's gift, to make you feel like everybody's welcome at the gym at all fitness levels and ages. He makes you want to come back and keep going."
Brian Ousley attributed his success to "being here."
"Most of the time, I'm with these people here at our facility more than I'm with my biological family," he said.
