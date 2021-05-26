A power outage on Tuesday in downtown Muskogee knocked out telephone service on the second floor of the Muskogee County Services Building, and Assessor Ron Dean said his office and the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office remained without telephone service Wednesday afternoon.
He said technicians have worked since power was restored Tuesday but have yet to identify the problem or resolve it.
"Folks can come to the office and see us here or send us a message through Facebook or email," Dean said. "At this point, they can't tell us what the problem is, when it will be fixed, or why phones on the first floor and the basement are working."
Dean said messages may be sent to the Muskogee County Assessor's Facebook page or by email to: appraiser_orange@yahoo.com.
