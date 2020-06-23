Brian Garner knows how to deal with working in the heat.
“The best way (to stay cool) is to stay covered up and stay wet,” Brian Garner, equipment operator 2, said. “Drink plenty of water, and when you start feeling yourself go, switch over to Gatorade.”
While many are working in an indoor, climate controlled environment, whether it be from the office or working from home, some workers must brave the heat outside while performing manual tasks. Some local outdoor workers have some advice for staying safe in the summer heat.
Garner and Nathan Pierce recommend wearing a long-sleeved shirt that is designed for the wearer to stay cool. The long sleeves help prevent the wearer from sunburns while remaining cool. It's also important to stay hydrated and keep electrolyte levels elevated. Garner and Pierce can also hop into their truck with the air conditioner on if they get overheated.
It is important to let others know where you are when working outside for long periods of time. That way if an accident or emergency happens someone will be able to locate you. Garner and Pierce always have someone who knows where they are working.
“The safety man brought us a Gatorade yesterday, so he kind of watches out for us," said Pierce, equipment operator 2. "He brought us some injury kits in case we get injured.”
Performing manual tasks in the hot summer heat can cause an array of heat-induced illnesses, such as stroke, exhaustion, sunburn, rashes and cramps. Outdoor workers can experience a heat-induced illness without proper preparation.
Scott Yandell, owner of Yandell's Turf Care, says he and his workers start working at 6 a.m. to get most of their work done before the afternoon heat. Yandell also supplies his workers with water to prevent dehydration. When needed, they take a break in the shade to cool off and prevent heat exhaustion. They typically have their daily work finished by 3 or 5 p.m.
Heat strokes are the most serious heat-induced illness, according to the United States Department of Labor. The USDL recommends removing outer clothing and loosening the clothes of someone suffering from a heat stroke after calling 911. If possible, air fan and wet the person suffering from heat stroke with cool water, ice or cold packs. Someone suffering from a heat stroke often show signs of confusion, fainting, seizures, excess sweating and a very high body temperature. Heat stroke victims can die or suffer from a permanent disability without proper medical attention.
SYMPTOMS
HEAT STROKE
• High body temperature (103°F or higher)
• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
• Fast, strong pulse
• Headache
• Dizziness
• Nausea
• Confusion
• Losing consciousness (passing out)
HEAT EXHAUSTION
• Heavy sweating
• Cold, pale, and clammy skin
• Fast, weak pulse
• Nausea or vomiting
• Muscle cramps
• Tiredness or weakness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Fainting (passing out)
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
