A local task force assembled to increase the response rate to the 2020 Census are crossing their fingers that a public health crisis doesn’t derail efforts coordinated during the past few months.
Planning Director Tish Callahan, who oversaw the task force assembled by the city, said efforts to curb transmission of COVID-19 delayed the planned deployment of census workers. She said residents should not let that delay deter their response to the 2020 Census.
“I know this is not the hot topic, but it is important, and we need to be counted,” Callahan said. “This is constitutional, and the census data has an impact on federal funding, (congressional and legislative) redistricting, and economic development.”
The U.S. Constitution requires an accurate count of every person living in the United States be conducted every 10 years. The information gathered is used to determine how federal funds are allocated and spent for things like transportation, health care, education and disaster aid.
Callahan said Oklahoma stands to lose up to $1,675 for every person left uncounted for each of the next 10 years. That’s why officials put so much effort into coordinating their efforts for public outreach in advance of Census Day.
While an April 1 event promoting Census Day was canceled due to public health concerns, Callahan said the city and community partners will continue their outreach efforts.
“I know the Census Bureau is worried, and they are delaying plans to send their workers out into the field,” Callahan said. “Our committee members are still trying to push forward — we want to let people know they need to fill out those forms, or those workers will start knocking on your doors one of these days.”
Residents should have received notices in the mail by now with information about how to complete the 2020 Census online. Those notices include a code specific to the addresses to which they were mailed.
“While everybody is at home, please fill out your census,” Callahan said.
