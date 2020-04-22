OWRB approves controversial permits for poultry feeding operations

Neighboring residents of two concentrated poultry feeding operations in Delaware County suffered a setback when the Oklahoma Water Resources Board approved temporary water permits sought by the contract growers.
The permits allow the applicants to draw up to 210 acre feet — about 68.43 million gallons — a year from the Boone and Roubidoux aquifers. An update to the state's comprehensive water plan notes growers use about 0.1 gallon a day to water, cool each bird and remove the waste it produces.
Those who protested the applications allege the use of water proposed by the owners of the concentrated poultry feeding operations constitutes waste by pollution and depletion of the aquifers. They also alleged the concentrated poultry feeding operations will reduce the value of adjacent properties.
Clean-water advocates who share similar concerns about how water is being allocated to what have been described as factory farms said after the proceedings "there ought to be a better way of doing business."
"For one thing, I don't guess the water board knows how much water is actually being used," Save the Illinois Treasurer Ed Brocksmith said, noting the lack of any requirement for metering permitted use. "And they don't even know how much water is in the aquifer or how fast it's replenished: A study of that aquifer hasn't been completed."
Matthew Alison, one of two lawyers with the Indian and Environmental Law Group who represent neighbors of the factory farms, said Tuesday's hearings "highlight the concerns the community has raised over the last two years."
"When the water board approves permits without considering water quality or water quantity, it begs the question as to what is actually left for the board to consider within its permit review," Alison said.
As an example of an alleged failure to account for water quality, Alison pointed to what he described as a "troubling" decision by pass that responsibility off to another agency.
"It is troubling that the water board again points to ODAFF as the only agency responsible for water quality issues," Alison said, referencing the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. "Despite having more than two years to do so, the Water Board failed to engage ODAFF in any way regarding these applications and the pollution which results from these poultry farms."
With regard to water quantity, Jason Aamodt, also with IAE Law Group, cited evidence presented during an administrative hearing showing the contract growers planned to use water for cooling or air conditioning without reuse. State law considers the use of water a waste if it is used for cooling or air conditioning and not recycled afterward, and that type of waste cannot be permitted.
Water board members, adopting the proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law that accompanied the order for a temporary permit, note the use of water for those purposes "does not generally include use of water for cooling livestock." A footnote included in the document cites the agency's rules, stating "cooling of livestock is a component of agricultural use of water."
They also cited a law that states OWRB is precluded from considering waste by pollution if the cause of the pollution is the result of conduct regulated by ODAFF or Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
That position was rejected by a Delaware County judge who issued a temporary injunction earlier this year, prohibiting OWRB from issuing additional provisional temporary permits to one of the contract growers whose application for a temporary permit was approved Tuesday. A provisional temporary permit, according to state law and OWRB regulations, may be issued for no longer than 90 days and cannot be renewed or reissued — applicants for one permit had been given five.
There was no immediate word how the protesters plan to proceed. During the proceeding Aamodt referenced the possibility of an appeal of any ruling adverse to his clients' interests "should that become necessary."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.