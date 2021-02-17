Oklahoma Water Resources Board members were told the most controversial piece of proposed changes to water quality standards intended to limit phosphorus pollution in the Illinois River and its tributaries "is likely to change" before they vote on the measure next month.
OWRB staffers presented details of the proposed standard during the board's first regular meeting after the public comment period ended Monday. The standard being proposed through the rulemaking process would reflect the recommendations of a six-member panel that oversaw a two-year study of total phosphorus and its impact on Oklahoma's scenic rivers and streams.
The study was designed to determine the threshold response level for total phosphorus that triggers a "statistically significant shift" in algal species composition or biomass production, producing "undesirable aesthetic or water quality conditions in the designated scenic rivers.”
The proposed standard would change the way total phosphorus is measured and monitored by modifying the duration and frequency criterion. It also would introduce a new term to the state's water quality lexicon.
Rebecca Veiga Nascimento, environmental program manager for OWRB, said the term "critical condition ... has proven to be a controversial" piece of this proposed water quality standard. The term focuses on "surface runoff flow" and "total flow" in a stream's channel and determining when one or the other is the dominant condition.
"The analysis to define the critical condition term was quite extensive," Nascimento said, citing past work done by OWRB staff and a comprehensive report produced as a result of the two-year study authorized by the governor's of Arkansas and Oklahoma. "We conducted our own analysis and generated new science to help inform how to best implement the critical condition term while ensuring that beneficial uses are protected."
As defined by the proposed standard, "critical condition" exists "when base flow is 55% or greater of the total daily average flow" of the streams the new standard would affect. Total daily average flow would be "calculated by the U.S. Geological Survey hydrograph separation method, sliding interval."
"This proposed definition, and specifically the 55% threshold, has proven to be a controversial issue for this water quality standards rulemaking," Nascimento said during her presentation of the proposed standard to board members. "Environmental stakeholders are concerned that the 55% allows too much phosphorus loading to both the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller," while "agricultural stakeholders and northwest Arkansas municipalities would like the threshold adjusted to reflect a lower baseline condition."
Mark Derichswieler, legislative co-chair of the Sierra Club’s Oklahoma Chapter, expressed concerns about the “critical conditions” component after one of the first informal stakeholder webinars in September. Derichswieler said he believed the term would introduce a potential to exclude samples from high-flow events, which typically reveal the extent of nonpoint source pollution caused by agri-industrial practices and urban development.
Save the Illinois River Inc. President Denise Deason-Toyne shared that concern initially but said details shared by OWRB staffers during subsequent meetings eased those concerns. The Tahlequah-based citizens coalition's focus shifted since then toward frequency and duration criteria along with enforcement of violations.
"OWRB staff crafted this revision as well as possible within the constraints of the Oklahoma-Arkansas Joint Agreement," Deason-Toyne said, commending the agency's work in STIR's comment about the rule. "What is not commendable is that the 0.037 mg/L phosphorus standard was first adopted 20 years ago, and it has never been met."
Deason-Toyne said STIR's concern centers on language that could be construed as requiring short-term violations and long-term violations prior to enforcement. STIR recommended a grammatical change to ensure the state and its regulating agencies "do everything possible to encourage states and the nonpoint source industries to achieve compliance with this standard."
"Certainly the river is a little cleaner now than it was 20 years ago because sewage treatment plants have removed much phosphorus from their point-source discharges to the Illinois River and its tributaries," Deason-Toyne said. "But much non-point source phosphorus and legacy phosphorus continues from the poultry industry, especially after a rain."
Nascimento said the proposed revisions were designed to help achieve the long-term solution of “attaining the water quality criterion.” The one-year and five-year benchmarks set as part frequency criterion are intended to “make sure we sustain the protections once we are back to attaining the beneficial uses.”
Comments from STIR and about two dozen other individuals and organizations will be reviewed during the coming days. Nascimento said OWRB staffers are "considering options on how to respond" before board members vote in March.
