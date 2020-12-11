Proposed revisions to water quality standards adopted to protect the Illinois River and two tributaries were recently published, opening a public comment period that ends mid-January.
Oklahoma Water Resources Board officials revealed their plans earlier this year to amend the phosphorus standard for the Illinois River and the Barren Fork and Flint creeks. The existing phosphorus standard would remain unchanged for other state-designated scenic rivers: the Mountain Fork River, Lee Creek and Little Lee Creek.
The amendment would change the way total phosphorus is measured and monitored by modifying "the criterion duration and frequency based on new and reexamined scientific information." The revisions being proposed would satisfy recommendations made in 2016 by a Joint Study Committee after completing a two-year study.
Water Quality Division Director Shanon Phillips of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, said the primary purpose of the Joint Study Committee, of which she was one of six members, "was to select and guide a qualified scientific professional group to conduct the joint study." The study, she said, was designed to determine “the total phosphorus threshold response level, in milligrams per liter, at which any statistically significant shift occurs in algal species composition or algal biomass production resulting in undesirable aesthetic or water quality conditions in the designated scenic rivers.”
Pursuant to a two-state agreement, committee members and the scientific professionals drew from the study to make specific recommendations “as to what phosphorus levels and frequency and duration components of the measure are necessary to protect the aesthetics beneficial use and scenic river designations ...” of the waterbodies. Phillips said Joint Study Committee members understood in 2016 those recommendations would require further development by those with more extensive knowledge of water quality standards.
"The OWRB devoted a great deal of time and care to the review of these issues and development of the updated standard," Phillips said, citing regular meetings with other state agencies with various oversight responsibilities and water quality experts on both sides of the state line. "I participated in those meetings and OWRB welcomed input and followed up on any recommendations I — or others — provided."
A numeric phosphorus standard of 0.037 mg/L was adopted in 2001 as part of the state's ongoing efforts to address water quality degradation within the Illinois River watershed and other designated scenic rivers. Overloading streams with nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen promotes vegetative growth, depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality, threatens aquatic life and poses public health risks.
Rebecca Veiga Nascimento, an environmental specialist at OWRB, said the revised criterion would "fully protect the waterbodies' aesthetics beneficial use." During a series of informal stakeholder webinars a few weeks ago Nascimento said the revised rule would further OWRB's goal of establishing a water quality standard that can be implemented and function across programs and provide regulatory equitability.
Nascimento said she and others at OWRB have been working since then with several partners to address the panel's recommendations. Most of that work, she said, has focused on factors that affect monitoring because the magnitude value of 0.037 mg/L will remain unchanged.
Draft criterion language revealed in September provides the “six-month rolling average of 0.037 mg/L" for total phosphorus "shall not be exceeded more than once in a one-year period and not more than three times in a five-year period.” Other revisions being proposed would establish "use assessment protocols" necessary "to effectively implement the revised criterion in monitoring and assessment programs."
During the informal stakeholder meetings Nascimento said the revisions were designed to help achieve the long-term solution of “attaining the water quality criterion.” One-year and five-year benchmarks were set to “make sure we sustain the protections once we are back to attaining the beneficial uses.”
Erin Hatfield, communications director at Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said the agency that regulates point-source polluters "didn't have much input on the rule development."
"DEQ's enforcement capabilities will mainly be related to permits and permit enforcement actions," Hatfield said. "The new criteria will change the way the waterbodies are assessed for the 303(d) list, but there shouldn't be much change in the assessment results compared to the current status."
A rule impact statement approved by Monty Porter, assistant chief of OWRB's Water Quality Division, notes the revisions could come with some costs for permitted dischargers like wastewater treatment plants at Westville and Tahlequah. Small businesses and local communities, the agency notes, could reap benefits from tourism bolstered by improved water quality in the streams, which feed Tenkiller Lake.
Failing to implement the rule, according to the impact statement, would have a "detrimental effect to public health, safety, and the environment" due to "excess algal growth on the surface of rocks in the streambed." That algal growth could pose "a significant fall hazard to those fishing, floating or swimming," and contaminate public drinking water supplies.
Mark Derichswieler, legislative co-chair of the Sierra Club's Oklahoma Chapter, expressed concerns about the "critical conditions" component after one of the first webinars. He said at the time there was a potential to exclude samples from high-flow events that typically reveal the extent of nonpoint source pollution resulting from agri-industrial practices and urban development.
Ed Brocksmith, co-founder of Save the Illinois River Inc., said some of those concerns were eased during a telephone conference among representatives of clean-water groups and OWRB staffers. He said additional information provided by OWRB about its "critical conditions" analysis shows the proposed baselines "appear to be reasonable."
"There seems to be strong evidence on their behalf that they will be catching phosphorus on both sides of that threshold for high-water events," Brocksmith said. "But we still have time to look at it once it's published."
Phillips of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, which administers several programs that address nonpoint sources of pollution, said OWRB staffers "considered the potential impacts to the river that would result from the potential different paths of data collection and analysis" throughout the entire process. She said they "always leaned toward protection of the resource" during the decision-making process.
"I believe that the OWRB thoroughly considered and investigated all aspects of the Joint Study Committee recommendations pertaining to the standard update and that the proposed revisions reflect what was stated in those recommendations," Phillips said. "Most importantly, I believe that the update is protective of the river and will continue to push both states to pursue additional actions to reduce phosphorus — and other pollutant — loading to the watershed."
Phillips said she and others tasked with protecting water quality at state agencies often hear complaints about "too many studies and not enough action." She said that may be due to a failure to share news about the progress that has been made.
"There has been considerable action in terms of implementation to protect the resource from both nonpoint source and point source efforts," Phillips said, citing reductions for phosphorus and bacteria in the Illinois River. "What we all recognize is that more is needed, particularly to protect the river and downstream Lake Tenkiller."
Phillips said she believes because of the revised standard, along "with the process of developing the update, the OWRB has done all that it can to push the rest of us to continue forward on the path toward additional phosphorus reductions and further water quality improvement."
The proposed rule revisions and supporting information is available at OWRB's website, https://tinyurl.com/y3x4344u. The deadline for written comments is 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Public comments may be made during a videoconference scheduled at 2 p.m. Jan. 7.
How to comment
Those who wish to present written comments may do so at 3800 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73118. Written comments also may be submitted by e-mail to IRTPcriteria@owrb.ok.gov or rebecca.veiga@owrb.ok.gov. Written comments must be received before 5 p.m. Jan. 15.
Those who wish to present comments during an oral presentation may do so during a public hearing scheduled at 2 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021. The public hearing will be conducted by videoconference pursuant to Gov. Kevin Stitt's Sixth Amended Executive Order 2020-20.
The meeting may be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/98915841322 or by telephone, (669) 900-6833, (253) 215-8782, (346) 248-7799, (929) 205-6099, (301) 715-8592 or (312) 626-6799.
