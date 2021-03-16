Proposed changes to state water quality standards intended to protect the Illinois River and two tributaries from phosphorus pollution cleared a hurdle on Tuesday after the most controversial piece of the rule was stricken from the language.
The proposed standard approved by Oklahoma Water Resources Board members would change the way total phosphorus is measured and monitored by modifying the duration and frequency components of the standard. Duration would be changed from a 30-day geometric mean to a six-month rolling average, and the frequency component would provide "regulatory flexibility" by removing "extremely rigid and stringent" criterion that would allow no exceedance.
The magnitude component, which caps total phosphorus at 0.037 mg/L, would remain unchanged from the numeric standard adopted in 2002 for all state-designated scenic rivers.
The numeric standard and the degradation of water quality in the Illinois River as a result of phosphorus has been a source of contention between Arkansas and Oklahoma for decades. Water quality degradation within the watershed has been attributed to nutrient overloading — particularly phosphorus — which promotes vegetative growth, depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality and threatens aquatic life and habitat.
The proposed changes were initiated in response to the recommendations of a six-member panel that oversaw a two-year study of total phosphorus and its impact on Oklahoma’s scenic rivers and streams. The changes being proposed cannot take effect until approved by the Oklahoma Legislature, Gov. Kevin Stitt and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Bill Cauthron, water quality programs division chief at OWRB, said while the agency "received a great deal of public comment," almost all of that focused on language struck from the final version. That language would have introduced a new term to the state’s water quality lexicon.
"Pretty much 99.9% of the comments concerned the 'critical condition' language," Cauthron said, noting the decision to strike that part of the proposed rule. "We will continue to work with stakeholders in the future to try and come to some consensus on critical condition language — we look forward to that process ..., and we will continue to move forward on critical condition in the future."
Rebecca Veiga Nascimento, environmental program manager for OWRB, said the term “critical condition ... has proven to be a controversial” piece of this proposed water quality standard. The term focuses on “surface runoff flow” and “total flow” in a stream’s channel and is used to determine when one or the other is the dominant condition.
Environmental stakeholders expressed concerns about the term as it was defined by OWRB, saying it would be overly permissive for polluters and underprotective of the Illinois River, its tributaries and Lake Tenkiller. Agricultural interests, some municipalities east of the state line and Arkansas regulators expressed concerns about the standard being too restrictive.
With that term stricken from the final rule, Veiga Nascimento said there would be no restrictions on samples collected and tested as part of any compliance program.
"It simply means that all samples would be eligible for us to evaluate if the beneficial use is being protected or if the beneficial use is being impaired," Veiga Nascimento said. "It allows us to look at the entirety of the sample population and be informed of what the phosphorus concentration is."
Veiga Nascimento said it became clear during the stakeholder meetings that began last year the critical-condition component was a topic that was going to be important to everybody. The fact that public comments received focused on that issue came as no surprise even from Arkansas agency officials with whom OWRB staffers worked while developing the rule.
"Arkansas agencies make their own decisions for their own programs and have a relationship with their stakeholders in Arkansas — they have been good partners working with us, but they have to make their own choices," Veiga Nascimento said. "We had a positive partnership working together for well over a year — it was really effective work, and we look forward to working with them in the future."
Veiga Nascimento said the water quality standard adopted Tuesday, she said, protects the aesthetic beneficial use of the Illinois River, Flint Creek and Barren Fork Creek. She described it as "a step forward for making sure we have an implementable standard that can be used by all of our partner agencies."
Mark Derichsweiler, legislative liaison for the Sierra Club's Oklahoma Chapter, said it is too early to tell whether that will be the case. From his perspective, dropping that component could "make it worse."
"There are a lot of unknowns here," Derichsweiler said, noting the agency could come back with a definition less favorable to the environmental interests and more permissive for polluters. "I think we will just have to wait and see, and there probably will be another study — how long have we been studying this now?"
