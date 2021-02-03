The 37th annual Miss Azalea Pageant will be held March 20, at the Roxy Theater. The pageant is held each year to kick off the Azalea Festival. It is open to girls from birth to 18 years. Entry forms available at Crowning Moments, 221 W. Broadway, and Kids & More, 2332 W. Shawnee Bypass, or by contacting Pageant Director Debbie Morgan at (918) 360-6886, debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com or on Facebook: Debbie Warren Morgan.
editor's pick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.