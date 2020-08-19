Muskogee recorded in August its second-largest monthly deposit of sales tax revenue since February 2008, just before a global financial collapse fueled by subprime mortgages and a real estate bubble.
Officials attribute the better-than-projected revenue to federal aid made available to cushion the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pandemic unemployment insurance, which expired July 31, and one-time payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, and low-interest loans or grants for businesses have been credited for increased spending by consumers, who are staying closer to home due to public health concerns.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in August totaled $2.36 million. That represents a 8.97% increase, up $212,159, from the $2.15 million disbursed to the city for the same period in 2019.
August disbursements represent local sales tax collected from June business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from June 16 to June 30 and estimated sales from July 1 through July 15.
The commission disbursed $168.12 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide — that was up $9.17 million, or 5.46%, from the $158.95 million disbursed in August 2019. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $27.59 million and use tax revenue totaling nearly $4.49 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in August totaled $492,694, up 7.08% from the $457,794 it received for the same month in 2019. The August disbursement of use tax to Muskogee County coffers totaled $73,405, up 21.64% from the $57,523 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said the better-than-projected report "is a good example of how strong our economy can be when we shop local more." Miller, who budgeted for a 10% downturn in response to the pandemic, said he is hopeful the trend he is seeing of consumers shopping local more often is one "that outlasts the virus."
"Unemployment is still about twice as high as it was in March, and I worry about how much of the increase is fueled by federal stimulus, which may or may not last," Miller said, citing three consecutive months of sales tax revenue that exceeded the 12-year median of about $1.93 million a month. "But considering that, I think the sales tax numbers show Muskogee is working hard as a community to keep our economy strong."
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first two months of fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, totaled nearly $4.68 million. That represents an 11.21% increase from the $4.15 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago.
Muskogee also experienced an 18.57% percent increase in its use tax deposits this month when compared with the same period a year ago. The tax commission’s August report shows use tax revenue disbursed to the city totaled $312,103, up $57,962 from the $254,140 deposited in August 2019.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods consumed or used in Oklahoma. City councilors have directed up to $1.2 million of Muskogee’s annual use tax deposits be used solely for purposes related to economic development.
Revenue from Muskogee's 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. City councilors approved a general fund budget for fiscal year 2021 totaling about $34.93 million.
