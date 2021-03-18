Pandemic aid fuels sales tax receipts

Muskogee continues to see its share of sales tax revenue grow as consumer spending is bolstered by pandemic relief funds.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed in March totaled more than $2.09 million. That represents a 13.19% increase, up $276,835, from the $1.89 million disbursed to the city in March 2020.
The March disbursement primarily represents local tax receipts from January business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically, and the monies reported this period represent sales from Jan. 16 to Jan. 31 and estimated sales from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.
The agency disbursed nearly $155.16 million to municipalities statewide, an amount that was up $13.01 million, or 8.38%, from the $142.15 million disbursed in March 2020. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $25.53 million and use tax revenue totaling more than $4 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in March totaled $457,189.72, a 18.79% increase from the $371,265.31 deposited the same month in 2020. The March disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $58,678, up 5.99% from the $55,161 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said the sales tax disbursement in March coincides with the pandemic relief payments most individuals began to see in January and February. Historically, the March disbursement tends to dip lower after a surge experienced as a result of the Christmas season.
"The initial sales tax report for March shows revenue is up, and we correlate that with what we saw during the the last stimulus," Miller said, referencing the $600 payments for individuals approved by Congress in December. "The $1,400 checks that will be coming out will have a positive impact on our economy as well when that money is spent locally — that money pays for our police, our fire department and the things our community likes to do."
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, totaled nearly $19.98 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $1.26 million, a 6.28% jump, from the $18.72 million deposited into city coffers during the three quarters of fiscal year 2020.
While March sales tax receipts were up, the city’s share of use tax revenue decreased 12.88% percent when compared with deposits posted for the same month a year ago. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed in March to the city of Muskogee totaled $228,320, down $29,413 from the $257,733 deposited in city coffers a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have dedicated $1.2 million of the city’s annual use tax revenue for economic development efforts.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund. Much of the balance is generated by fees for utilities and services.
