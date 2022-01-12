Only two students could be found Tuesday on campus of Muskogee High School.
Seventh-grader Benjaymin Applegate and sixth-grader Zaydyn Applegate came to school with their father, Tim Applegate, an MHS security guard. Applegate said he makes sure his sons get their school work done while there.
Muskogee Public School students from sixth through 12th grade began four days of virtual learning on Tuesday. The district said staffing shortages and a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases prompted the district's move to virtual learning for upper grades.
Hilldale, Oktaha and Okay public schools transitioned to virtual learning, a decision also made by administrators at Oklahoma School for the Blind. In-person learning at each location is expected to resume Tuesday, following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
MPS Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun said 23 staff members were in isolation status due to COVID-19. That is an increase of seven from 16 who were in isolation a week earlier.
A notice posted Monday on the MPS website indicated 82 students were in isolation after testing positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and its variants. The district updates on its website the seven-day average of the number of students required to isolate due to COVID-19 infections.
Braun said MPS still requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while they are on school property. The district considers applications to opt out of the mandate for cause.
Hilldale Public Schools officials agreed on Tuesday afternoon to transition toward distance learning through the remainder of the week.
"I think every school in the state is seeing an increase," Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said, referencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. "We definitely are seeing an increase in cases, for sure."
Puckett said school officials evaluate virus-related absences every hour. He declined to specify the number of absences that can be traced to COVID-19 infections .
"The number of cases is the highest we've had at any point," he said. "Chances are the numbers are going up, and we'll just keep evaluating it."
Puckett said the virus has not affected the staff much.
"We're able to staff okay," he said. "We're starting to see more kids start to test positive."
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said he sees no need for a transition to virtual learning yet. The district reported on Tuesday 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up one from Monday — and about 15 of those were staff members.
"We are going to watch that closely, so we can adequately staff our buildings," Farmer said. "We still intend to be in school, but that could change on a moment's notice as cases continue to climb."
Farmer said there is no set number that dictates whether classes go virtual. He said the district has enough staff to adequately have school on campus.
"If we have more staff go out with positive cases, that may change," Farmer said. "Hopefully, if cases don't climb among our staff, we'll get them back in time to safely have school."
Farmer said the district follows the most recent COVID-19 guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Oktaha Public Schools will return to virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday. Oktaha School Superintendent Jerry Needham said Friday will be declared a snow day.
Needham said 175 students – about 27% of Oktaha's 700 students – and 18 staff members were absent Tuesday. COVID-19 was the primary — but not the only — reason for the absences, he said, noting not all students have been tested.
Oklahoma School for the Blind, which has students from other parts of the state, notified parents on Saturday about its decision to go virtual. Bus routes for boarding students are scheduled to resume Jan. 17, according to the notice.
