Muskogee County commissioners plan to spend more than $300,000 from pandemic-relief funds for backhoes that will be used to dig graves.
The pandemic put a strain on county equipment due to the death toll that has continued to mount since the first COVID-19 death in Oklahoma was reported March 19, 2020. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show Muskogee County ranked 16th in the state for the number of COVID-19 deaths on a per capita basis, which adjusts for population, with 385 per 100,000.
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop said during the height of the pandemic his crews were doing an average of three or four burials a week. There were weekends when they juggled two or three burials.
"It got so bad I had to call funeral homes and let them know they had to give us a little more notice because it was getting a little congested," Hyslop said, noting the number of burials District 2 crews are doing have begun to trend downward. "There was a time when one backhoe was broke and another one had a dead battery — I'm thankful we're going to be getting a backup."
Funding for the equipment was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which among other things provided direct federal aid to every county across the nation. Muskogee County was allocated $13.2 million, and received the first of two payments earlier this year.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said his crews typically would assist with one or two burials a week on average before the COVID-19 pandemic. He experienced an increase somewhat higher than what Hyslop saw in District 2 after he took office in 2021.
"I would estimate that we buried three to four per week on average," Doke said. "During the pandemic the numbers were higher, with some weeks having six to 10 burials.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said figures about the number of burials within District 3 would be available Tuesday.
