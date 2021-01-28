Shipping activity in December at the Port of Muskogee trended higher overall, but tonnage totals reflected an economy impacted by a global pandemic.
The U.S. economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 as the novel coronavirus kept many Americans at home when they weren't at work — more than 18 million remained jobless. Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics show the economic contraction of 2020 is the worst since 1946, when the national gross domestic product shrank 11.6%.
Statistics released this week by the Muskogee City-County Port Authority show barge and truck tonnage was higher in 2020 than the previous year, when shipping was slowed by catastrophic flooding. Rail tonnage for the year is the lowest seen at the port since at least 2012.
Port Director Scott Robinson attributed the significant reduction in rail tonnage to a slump in the oil and gas industry. The pandemic hit that sector, abruptly halting demand.
"Rail tonnage has certainly been affected by COVID-19, and the reason COVID has affected rail tonnage is because of impact it has had on oil- and gas-sector activities," Robinson said. "Until oil- and gas-sector activities increase or we find other customers on our rail program, I anticipate our rail tonnage will be similar to what it has been in the past few months."
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in December totaled 53,813 tons, which represents a 25.89% — or 13,932-ton — increase from the 39,882 tons shipped during the same month in 2019. Statistics show barge tonnage totaling 455,794 tons in 2020 exceeded the 2019 total of 316,547 tons by 30.55%, but the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System was navigable here only eight months that year.
December barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that primarily included steel coils, clay, nepheline syenite, molasses, fertilizer, potash and pipe, which arrived on 35 barges. The only commodity exported by barge in December was pipe, which was exported on 55 barges.
December rail tonnage totaled 23,989 tons, a 20.09% — or 4,820-ton — decrease from the 128,809 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 185,600 tons, down 37.55% from the 255,294 tons reported in 2019.
Imported commodities that arrived in December by rail consisted primarily of steel, steel coils, soy hull pellets, asphalt and steeps, which arrived along with 12 other commodities on 67 cars pulled into the Port of Muskogee. Exports included pipe and petroleum coke, all of which left the port on 19 rail cars.
Truck cargo tracked in December totaled 94,536 tons, bringing the year-to-date total for 2020 to 802,692 tons. December truck tonnage was up 41.85%, or 39,561 tons, from the same period a year ago and 5.34%, or 42,885 tons, for the year.
"Truck tonnage has remained constant," Robinson said. "I anticipate it will remain constant as time goes by."
