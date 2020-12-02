COVID-19 might have put a damper into a lot of holiday celebrations but it is not stopping the Muskogee Police Department.
The annual Camp Out For Kids, which helps the Salvation Army with its annual toy drive and Angel Tree program, will take place Friday and Saturday in front of Walmart on Shawnee Bypass with a few alterations.
"We will be on the grassy area between the access road and Shawnee Bypass," said Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department. "We'll actually have barricades up where people that are dropping off toys will have a lane open for them where they can pull up to the curb. We'll go up to their vehicle with our masks on and get the toys from them."
The event has usually involved a campout with MPD officers. This year, things have had to change because of the coronavirus.
"Last year we had hot dogs and let the kids make s'mores and provided hot chocolate," Hamlin said. "But unfortunately, because of COVID, we can't do that this year."
Capt. Teri Smith of the Salvation Army says this drive helps by having toys available for kids who are not adopted as angels.
"I'm curious to see how successful it will be," Smith said. "We wonder if it will be a major contributor to helping us complete our Angels this year as opposed to other years where people are more scared to go out and buy more gifts. Also, I would like to remind everyone that Dec. 11 is the last day for people to turn in their angels."
The campout was started in 1993 by former officers Tammy O'Connor and Mike Johnson and ran until the mid 2000s. After a hiatus, it was revived in 2012 when it was held at Arrowhead Mall.
Hamlin said all of the toys collected will be picked up by the Salvation Army.
If you can't make the event this weekend, Smith said toys may be be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave.
"We have our joy warehouse available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. most days," Smith said. "There's a number to contact on the door to arrange a drop-off."
She also said that Walmart is an approved drop-off location.
"They can drop the toys off at the Walmart customer service desk," she said. "They just tell them it's for the Angel Tree, and the people at Walmart will get them to the place where they are storing the Angel Tree gifts, and I'll pick them up when I'm able."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.