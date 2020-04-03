Pandemic poses problems for prospective candidates

Those who plan to declare their candidacies for elected offices slated to be on ballots this year should brace themselves for some new obstacles that stand in their way due to restricted access to public buildings resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The filing period for county, state and federal offices will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday, with offices where candidates will file opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Candidates competing for county offices will file declarations at county election boards, and those seeking state, federal and legislative posts will file with state election officials, but there are options available.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said those who plan to declare their candidacies for county offices should be aware of restricted access to the County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway. Commissioners restricted access to the second floor entrance, which is accessible from the parking garage at the Muskogee County Courthouse and then crossing the sky bridge.
Filers will be required to enter the County Services Building that way on Wednesday and Thursday. On the third and final filing day, access will be restricted to the front entrance at Broadway and North Fourth Street — all county offices will be closed for Good Friday except the Muskogee County Election Board.
"Because of this crucial time, only one person at a time will be let in to come to the Election Board Office. This includes either the candidate or their agent," Beach said. "If a candidate waits until Friday to file they need to have their declaration of candidacy notarized prior to coming to the office — since all other county offices will be closed, a notary will not be available in the building."
Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax encouraged those who plan to declare their candidacies for posts that require them to file with the state office to file paperwork and fees by mail or a delivery service. Those who prefer to file in person, he said, will do so by using a drive-thru service in a parking lot at the State Capitol to minimize health risks to candidates and election board employees.
“This is not an ideal situation for either election officials or candidates," Ziriax said. "But with a little patience and a lot of precautions, we will get through the candidate filing period together.”
Ziriax said candidates may submit their declarations for review by election board employees in advance to ensure the document has been completed correctly before they are filed. Candidates wishing to do that may email documents to info@elections.ok.gov for prior approval.
County offices for which elections are scheduled this year include court clerk, county sheriff, county clerk and the commissioner for District 2. All seats in the U.S. and Oklahoma House of Representatives are up for election this year along with one U.S. Senate seat, and half of the 48 Oklahoma Senate seats will be open for filing along with one seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Filing fees my be paid by cashier's check, money order or certified check — no cash or personal checks will be accepted as payment for the filing fees, which range from $300 for county offices to $2,000 for the U.S. Senate seat.
"We hope to make candidate filing as smooth as possible during this unprecedented time, however, we want to keep the public and our staff as safe as possible," Beach said. "We ask the candidates to be understanding and patient with us during the filing period."
Beach said filing packets are available for pick-up by prospective candidates at the entrance of the County Services Building. Candidates also may get a filing packet online at www.elections.ok.gov and print the documents themselves.
Prospective candidates who have questions about the filing period may call the Muskogee County Election Board at (918) 687-8151.
