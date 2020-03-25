Muskogee County commissioners cracked down on public access to offices as they stepped up efforts to protect employees and the public from exposure to the novel coronavirus and community spread of COVID-19.
Any person who needs to conduct county business in person will be required to schedule an appointment in advance with the person to be seen before entrance into a county-owned building will be granted. Those who have scheduled appointments — and all county employees — will be screened for health and security purposes before entry will be granted.
Commissioners approved the updated emergency protocols Tuesday during an emergency meeting. The protocols, implemented for the purpose of ensuring "the continued operation of the Muskogee County Governmental Offices through this pandemic," will take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Commissioners and other county officers encouraged those seeking county services to conduct all business by telephone, mail, email or facsimile until further notice. If an in-person meeting is required, appointments should be made one or more days in advance of the requested meeting — sheriff's deputies stationed at the security stations will have a list with the names of those who have appointments scheduled.
The restrictions were implemented after the local judiciary continued until further notice all nonessential matters pending in Muskogee County District Court. An administrative order restricts courthouse access to "essential personnel" amid concerns about community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Presiding District Judge Bret Smith said greater restrictions are necessary to "prevent the spread of this virus."
"We want to encourage folks to be able to conduct their business, but again, that's going to have to be in a different format," Smith said. "We bought a little time ... last week — now it's time to exhibit leadership ..., and I think the measures ... proposed here are a step in that direction."
District Attorney Orvil Loge, who organized a task force made up of representatives from city and county governments, said start schedules for county employees will be staggered to avoid congestion while they are being screened for public health concerns. The screening process will include being checked for a fever and quizzed about known symptoms of COVID-19, recent contact with people that suggests possible exposure, and recent travel.
Each county officer will have the flexibility needed to provide services as required. Loge said he implemented a three-team rotation within his office, with members of each team working one day at the courthouse and the next two days from remote locations.
"That limits their contact not only with each other but with the public and everything we come into contact with at the courthouse," Loge said, citing the need to address the COVID-19 pandemic on a grander scale.
Loge said the city-county task force members met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prospects of adopting countywide restrictions intended to curb community spread of the coronavirus. State health officials, who appeared with Gov. Kevin Stitt during a press briefing convened to announce new restrictions for some parts of the state, said the global pandemic has the potential to overwhelm Oklahoma's health care systems if nothing is done to curb community spread.
The task force, he said, will meet again Wednesday morning to draft a resolution outlining a proposed countywide response that could include mandatory shelter-in-place provisions and additional restrictions on some businesses. The resolution will be considered later in the day during combined emergency meetings of the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners and Muskogee City Council.
The emergency meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the third floor but may be viewed from remote locations on Suddenlink Channel 14 and online at at: bit.ly/MuskogeeCityCouncilLIVE.
