Local concerns about the impact of a global pandemic consumed the conversation with voters who have shifted their focus from partisan division, immigration and presidential politics toward a future filled with unknowns.
News of the novel coronavirus broke Dec. 31, just as the voters began paying close attention to the presidential primary elections and party caucuses that kicked off in early February. Early warning signs about the global impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, largely went unnoticed until the final weeks of February, when financial markets began to tumble before a huge swath of voters across the nation prepared to cast ballots in Super Tuesday elections on March 3.
As uncertainty gripped the global financial markets and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases began to increase exponentially and spread around the globe, a president reluctant to acknowledge the public health threat took to the stage. President Donald Trump's initial attempts to allay concerns about the global economy failed as he and his administration presented a mixed — and ill-informed — message about the coronavirus and its associated risks.
Even the president's most ardent supporters acknowledged the Trump administration's shortcomings as the president tried to make up for time lost and downplaying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. To varying degrees, local voters said the lack of a clear message from the president about the public health risks contributed to both the uncertainty that undermined financial markets and the confusion that fueled panicked purchases of items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
Jodie Phipps, a 42-year-old Republican from Muskogee, said Trump has a way of putting things that "doesn't instill a lot of confidence in people." The libertarian-leaning voter said the president's best move would be to "defer to experts when talking about anything related to" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or its guidelines for addressing the public health risks associated with the coronavirus.
"I think that is probably his biggest weakness — knowing when to let the people that are in place do their job," said Phipps, who tempered his defense of the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic with a critique of his presentation. "He just has a way of — I don't know if he's dumbing it down, or what — putting things in a way ... that doesn't instill a lot of confidence in people."
Phipps, who didn't vote for Trump but has been a supporter since he took office in 2017, said Trump's style "doesn't help in a bad situation." He said now is no "time to play politics" — Americans "need a clear, coherent and honest message from their officials."
Cedric Johnson, 87, a leader of the Muskogee County Democratic Party, said government officials have fallen short of what the country needs in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The retired educator from Muskogee attributed much of the problem with the financial markets and run on some consumer goods to "conflicting messages from this administration."
"We are not doing nearly as well as we ought to be doing — we've got to do better," said Johnson, whose confidence in the government's ability to respond to a crisis is waning. "We are not doing as well with that as we should have been doing — we should be well ahead of this stuff — and we need to step up to the plate."
John Hunter, a longtime Republican and staunch Trump supporter, said he has witnessed similar public health threats during his 84 years but has never seen the public react like they are today. The Muskogee transplant who traces his roots to western Pennsylvania coal country assigned some blame for a panicked market and public to the media, which he believes may be trying to fill a void in the public discourse left after Trump's impeachment ended with an acquittal.
"I think news is scarce since the impeachment probe is over, and they have to have something to talk about," Hunter said, noting his appreciation of the dissemination of new information. "I believe the media is guilty of stirring up a little bit of panic, which causes a lot more reaction than if you just accepted what was happening and took a course of action to defeat it."
Hunter said televised news has become a constant drumbeat of information about the coronavirus pandemic, triggering turmoil in the financial markets. He took some comfort after Trump and some in his administration told Americans "there really is no difference" between COVID-19 and "the flu."
"They explained that older folks are much more susceptible than the younger folks, but that's pretty common — as you get older you're immune system goes down," Hunter said. "This could be a little more active, but I think the same rules and guidelines hold out — at least that's what I understand from what I'm listening to.”
The message being disseminated by the president, who initially dismissed the public health risks presented by the coronavirus and COVID-1 as "a Democratic hoax" that would "magically disappear," turned out to be flawed. While there may be some similarities with the flu, Johns Hopkins Medicine notes how the coronavirus differs in the way it is transmitted and its impact on human health.
Most significantly, epidemiologists point out there is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, there are no known medications or therapies that have been tested and proven effective for treatment, and people have no immunity to it. Researchers believe the mortality rate will be higher than most flu strains for these reasons and others, and disseminating misinformation that provides a false sense of security undermines efforts to contain community spread.
Hunter said he was disappointed about the decision to delay the season for Major League Baseball but said the sacrifice is necessary if it saves lives. While acknowledging some concerns about the drop in oil prices, he expressed confidence about the market's ability to bounce back once the spread of the coronavirus stalls and the number of new COVID-19 cases begins to decline.
Johnson, a retired educator and past president of the NAACP's Muskogee Branch, also cautioned against overreacting to the turmoil in the financial markets. He said Americans "just need to stay the course" and have faith the markets will "bounce back."
"If China can't produce, we can't consume, and that will have an effect on the markets, but it'll bounce back," Johnson said of the financial markets. "I think China has a handle on it at this moment — if they get kind of stabilized over there, then they can resume on the supply chains."
Phipps, who trusts the free markets more than the Federal Reserve, said the downturn in global financial markets would have occurred regardless of the pandemic.
"We do have a little bit of a bubble going on anyway, so I think part of it is market correction — part of it is the financial markets overreact to everything," Phipps said. "It's unfortunate — you don't like to see your 401(k) drop in value and all that kind of stuff — but unless there is some total change in monetary policy it'll rebound, I think."
