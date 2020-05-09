Janey Boydston took time to catch her breath during a more-than-usual hectic Friday.
Because it is Mother's Day weekend, Boydston and her staff have been quite busy taking, filling and delivering orders at Cagle's Flowers and Gifts in what Boydston and other area florists describe as "the second busiest holiday of the year." Only Valentine's Day creates more business for those in the flower delivery business.
This week, she worked to 11 p.m. one night and was back in the shop at 7 a.m. the next morning.
Boydston certainly doesn't mind being busy after experiencing a slow time because of the coronavirus.
"When this (pandemic) first started, we started a 1,500-piece puzzle," she said. "We're still working on it."
Boydston said she had plenty of time on her hands during the early days of the pandemic.
"We're luckier than most because we actually never did close completely down," said Boydston, who is also Muskogee's mayor. "Most of our business is on the phone. We don't have any walk-in traffic. If somebody comes in, they're meant to be here. We also have our regular customers. We know how to get something to them, even with the restrictions."
The pandemic also affected Cagle's Flowers and Gifts in other ways.
"We had troubles getting flowers because they come from different parts of the country and through different parts of the country," Boydston said. "Some of the things we want weren't available. They just couldn't get here."
For example, tulips from Holland, along with hyacinths and peonies, were not available. Roses, carnations and posies were.
"If one couldn't make it, we doubled up with others that could get here," she said. "We didn't exactly know how to order because we didn't know what we would be doing. Greenleaf Wholesale in Tulsa just started delivering this week. They had been closed for a while. Some flowers are shipped to us through Fedex or UPS. Growers find the best way to get the flowers to us."
When it comes to deliveries, Cagle's practices social distancing by such methods as telephoning the recipient and leaving the flowers on the front porch. Or if the flowers are for a funeral, they leave them at the back door of the funeral home.
"It takes a little extra time, but it's also safer," Boydston said. "We're doing everything we can about being sanitary. We usually wear masks."
Boydston isn't complaining about the extra time and work. She thinks of the alternative.
"We're happy because some places don't have business," she said. "We have business and old customers who have been with us from the beginning."
