Panel approves residential tax district to support housing development

A panel assembled to review the pros and cons of an incremental tax district to finance the infrastructure necessary to support residential development on Muskogee's east side found more reasons to support the plan than reject it.
The proposal, which will divert nearly $1.52 million from intended recipients for up to 20 years drew three detractors. They cited lost revenue to schools and other entities that rely on revenue generated annually by property taxes, and meddling with free market principles as grounds for their objections.
Backers cited a decaying housing market and stagnant population growth that are decades old as reasons the tax increment finance district is necessary. They cited the city's initial investment of $800,000 that was used to build out the infrastructure for the first 40 houses as a good-faith gesture made to entice additional support.
Mayor Marlon Coleman cited statistics showing a significant number of people who work in Muskogee commute from other locations, a fact he attributed to a shortage of market-rate housing. He said that shortage also makes it more difficult for those tasked with economic development efforts and recruiting new businesses.
"We're not a place to live, work and play, we're a place for a lot of people to work, and they spend their playtime, and they're playing money in surrounding areas," Coleman said. "In Muskogee we are at the crossroads of breaking the 60-year cycle of negative growth — the steps taken today by the TIF review committee moves Muskogee closer to the top of the list of cities in Oklahoma where people can live, work and play."
Coleman said residents should expect to see by this autumn "newer and improved roads, improved water infrastructure, brand new or newly renovated school buildings" and a high school "stadium that is second to none." The creation of the special tax district will accommodate the buildout of infrastructure in Walnut Creek Addition and "a dramatic increase in new home construction so the city can march toward being a complete and growing city."
Tony Pivec, district superintendent of Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee, was one of three committee members who opposed the proposal. Pivec said subsidizing private development of market-rate housing sets a bad precedent for future development.
"I personally believe housing is one of the purest supply and demand categories of commerce out there," Pivec said. "If there is true demand, supply will meet that — that is just how the business model typically works."
Pivec said this proposal puts an extraordinarily high burden on schools, which receive the lion's share of ad valorem tax revenue. He suggested a shorter than 20-year term for the district or capturing a smaller percentage of new revenue generated by the newly developed property to lessen that burden.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall found irony in the request to relinquish the district's share of increased property tax revenue but shoulder the cost of educating more than 120 additional students who will live in the homes that will be built.
"It's kind of a push-pull for me," Mendenhall said. "I've got to educate those 126 students ..., but you're asking me to give away the money, the very money that I have to educate children."
Mendenhall favored financial support from City of Muskogee Foundation instead of looking at a primary funding source for public education. While that idea found little support from other panelists, he found backing to secure access from Walnut Creek Addition to Creek Elementary School without accessing an arterial street.
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said he opposed the creation of the increment tax district because there are indications the private sector will build where demand for housing exists. He said developers have told him they are building new homes outside Muskogee because that is where demand exists.
A recent analysis of the local housing market conducted by researchers at the University of Oklahoma identified a need for the construction of 1,606 housing units during the next 10 years. Another 2,150 are needed to replace the market’s existing houses negatively affected by age.
Based in part on that study city officials struck a deal with Home Creations to develop Walnut Creek Addition. The Moore-based company plans to build 120 houses on a 30.2-acre tract for $300,000 — about $10,000 an acre — from Chandler Road Church of Christ, formerly known as East Central Church of Christ. Church elders, records show, agreed in August 2019 to sell the tract of land located south of Creek Elementary School, and the transaction was completed Dec. 10, 2019.
The tract, which was zoned for agricultural use when purchased, reportedly fetched $48 annually for schools, libraries and other entities that share a slice of Muskogee County's ad valorem tax pie. Developers rezoned Walnut Creek Addition the following year as a planned unit development district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.