Parade an emotional event for families

Debra Duncan began to cry as she turned her car into the Eastgate Village Healthcare Center entrance Wednesday.
She wasn’t alone in that emotion.
“It was very emotional, and I haven’t seen my father (Charlie Tadlock) in a long time,” she said.
Duncan was in one of 56 cars that paraded through the parking lot to wave at the center’s residents. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhering to the social distancing rule of staying six feet apart, family members could only wave, honk their car horns and shout “I love you” as they slowly drove by.
Duncan’s voice cracked as she talked about her father.
“I can only call him or see him through the glass (of the center),” she said. “But it was just great to see him. As soon as we drove up, I started crying.”
Families waved handmade signs as they drove by. Some families even had balloons and special posters made with their family member’s name attached to their cars.
The Cruis’n Angels Car Club also joined in the parade that lasted about 30 minutes.
Residents in wheelchairs or other mobile chairs were wheeled outside for the event. They were also kept six feet apart and also wore masks.
Marissa Berry, Eastgate’s activities director, came up with the idea for the parade, following the idea of other nursing homes doing the same thing.
“We had a great outpouring of support from the families for doing this,” she said. “They’ve been understanding. Everybody wanted to see their families and the residents wanted to see their families. We’ve had a great reaction to it. I thought it would be a nice day to get out in the sunshine on this beautiful day.
“Some of the residents were worried that their families wouldn’t recognize them in their masks. I told them not to worry about that, and it’ll be OK because their family will know who they are. We want to make the residents happy. That’s our first priority.”
Sarah Johnston’s priority came when she was the first in line in the parade. She honked and waved at her father, Jack.
“It’s hard not to see my dad as often as I would like,” she said. “This is really something special for the residents. I yelled, “I love you Daddy” and he said, “I love you, too.”
“My dad called and told me about this parade. I didn’t know there was something about it on Facebook. I have to get online. I made sure I was here for it. I’m going to through and do it again.”
