Kim Perry drove her four children past Fort Gibson Nursing Home on Friday.
She said she wanted to make sure her mother saw the "We love you grandma" signs taped on the car.
"We last saw her, and were physically able to hug her, in the beginning of March," Perry said.
Like other nursing home residents, Perry's mother has been under quarantine since early March out of concern for COVID-19.
On Friday, Perry's family joined a parade in front of the nursing home.
Residents who were able sat on the front lawn, spaced at least 6 feet apart, wearing masks over their noses and mouths.
Led by a Fort Gibson fire truck, the parade included residents' families, caregivers, hospices and Fort Gibson Police officers. But, even before the parade, motorists on Poplar Street honked, waved and cheered.
Nursing home administrator Sara Smith said the home arranged the parade to cheer the residents.
"They haven't seen their loved ones in a long time, and I think it was good for them, number one, to be outside, and number two, just to see smiling faces — to know they're not forgotten."
Perry said she wanted to join the parade to show the residents "we love them and we're still here."
She said the COVID-19 quarantine has kept her and her family from going inside to see her mother.
"But we've been seeing her through the door, through the glass," she said.
But seeing her through glass is not the same. Perry said the separation has been hard on her family and her mother.
"She's had multiple strokes, affecting her memory," Perry said. "Forgetting that she's been under quarantine, so it's been hard."
Muskogee resident Mikel Parkes says she last visited her mother at the nursing home on March 9.
"Two days later, they shut it down" for the quarantine, Parkes said.
She said she texted nursing home activities director to let her mother know "we have pink and purple balloons on our car."
Parkes was joined in the parade by two of her mother's friends, Ann Kinser and Dorothy Boyd.
The two paraded in their white sport utility vehicle, which had a "We Love You" poster and a butterfly poster on the side.
"It means a lot that we can show the residents we care a lot about them," Kinser said.
Boyd said she knows two women at the nursing home.
"And one isn't even able to get out of bed," she said.
Parkes said she's gone to the nursing home and taken a picture of her mother through the window.
"With her inside and me outside," she said. "My mother has Alzheimer's and dementia. She doesn't understand why this is happening, why we can't come to see her. It's really sad."
