Muskogee's annual Christmas Parade returns Monday evening with a festive space for photos and fun.
The parade, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," begins at 6 p.m. Monday and goes along Broadway in downtown Muskogee.
Main Street Muskogee Chairman Dylan Lucht said he encourages people to come early and visit the Hunt's Green Space.
"We're hoping to get people to come a little early and be able to take some pictures. We're trying to create a scene there," he said. "We're excited, and I feel like we're trying to do a few things extra to try to make it a little more accommodating for people standing around and waiting for the parade."
Vendors will sell Christmas items, including toys, in the green space, he said.
This year's parade honors first responders and health care workers.
"They have given so much during this pandemic," Lucht said.
Grand marshals will be Police Chief Johnny Teehee, Fire Chief Jody Moore, Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Director Laurel Havens.
"Behind them will be a 50-plus foot braid with people from Saint Francis, and that's kind of giving honor to them for all their sacrifices and dedication," Lucht said, referring to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. He said the hospital also will have a float.
At least 70 entries have signed up for the parade. They include the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, as well as marching bands from Muskogee and Hilldale high schools, Lucht said.
"It should be a pretty good showing," he said. "There's a whole lot of different variety. We have Jeepers coming in; they're decorating their Jeeps and going all out. We have the Shriners there in full force. This is an election year, so we have a lot of candidates campaigning."
A fire engine carrying Santa Claus will end the parade.
Lucht said streets will be blocked around 4 p.m. Monday. Parade entries will line up along Sixth and Denison streets.
Bleachers will be set up by the judge's stand along Broadway.
Parade judges are Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela Wilson, City Manager Mike Miller and real estate agent Holly Rosser Miller.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Christmas Parade "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
ROUTE: Along North Second Street south to Broadway to Seventh Street.
