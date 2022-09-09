Melanie Cheyne marveled at how excited pre-schoolers looked while marching in Friday's Patriot Parade.
"They are pumped," she said. "Look at 'em coming down the road. All that confidence, getting familiarized with parades."
Cheyne sat along Broadway to watch her young son, Lincoln, march in the parade, which featured youngsters from Muskogee Early Childhood Center and Head Start.
Led by a fire truck and backed by police cars, 283 students marched from ECC to Muskogee Public Schools Education Service Center. Songs of the armed forces and "You're a Grand Old Flag" blared from a loud speaker. Many children occasionally broke into cheers of "U.S.A., U.S.A." Parents, grandparents, business people and Muskogee school officials stood along Broadway to join the cheers.
ECC has held the parade each year since 2002 to mark Patriot Day, an annual commemoration of those who died and those who helped in the 9/11 attacks.
Kelli Stevenson, who came to watch her grandson, Lincoln, said the parade is awesome.
"It means everything, to have a love of your country, a love of your community," she said.
Angelica Gutierrez came to watch her little one, Jaleel Cook.
"It's exciting for them and her," Gutierrez said. "I think it teaches them a lot — respect, learning something new."
She said they learn patriotism at a young age, "without having to wait until middle school and high school."
Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall greeted the young marchers as they gathered in front of the Education Service Center.
"This kind of provides them with an opportunity to understand what citizenship is and what it means to be an American," Mendenhall said. "I love that our little kids are walking down the middle of the street, waving flags and singing songs. It's really fun to watch."
ECC Principal Meleah Hopkins said the march is an annual opportunity for the children to learn patriotism.
"It's about showing respect and love for those who protect us," she said. "We introduce them to people who have served in the military and are public protectors like police officers and firefighters — those public servants and teaching respect of those duties and the love of of how they protect and serve us."
The Head Start students are 3- and 4-year-olds dually enrolled at Muskogee Public Schools and Muskogee County Head Start program, Hopkins said.
