Paranormal investigators to make presentation at Roxy

Valkyrie Paranormal Investigations will make a presentation about what they do and how they do it at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Roxy Theater. These real-life ghost hunters will share some of their personal experiences. Their presentation will be followed by questions from the audience and then a paranormal investigation of the Roxy.
As serious paranormal investigators, the Valkyrie team claim they never use Ouija boards or try to call up spirits. They consider that practice dangerous and focus more on investigating and abating what could be an unwanted or undesired situation. The Valkyrie team did a previous investigation of the Roxy in May. This event will mark the first time they will do an audience presentation and take questions. The doors to the Roxy will open at 7:30 p.m., and the presentation will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance through the Roxy website at www.roxymuskogee.org.
