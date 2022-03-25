Valkyrie Paranormal will spend several hours on Saturday in the Roxy Theater looking for paranormal activity. They will broadcast their search live on the internet. 

Valkyrie Paranormal is a small Oklahoma-based investigative team has built a following in the arena of paranormal investigations. 

“Pretty much a couple times a month someone will relate to me an other-worldly experience they have had here at the Roxy," said Oscar Ray, Roxy manager and marketing director. "Disembodied voices, footsteps, sudden cold spots and a conversation between two people that aren’t there. I haven’t had one of those myself, but I’m never looking for, or expecting to have one.” 

One of the theater workers claims to have been spoken to by a young girl who calls herself Carolyn. Carolyn has a favorite seat in the main theater area and constantly asks someone to read to her. 

The Roxy is contacted by people in ghost-hunter and paranormal investigating communities "at least five to six times a year," Ray said. “They always leave quite satisfied with the results of their hunt, and they do find something here that communicates with them.” 

