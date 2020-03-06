The Pardon and Parole Board will meet at 9 a.m. March 9-11, at the Kate Barnard Correctional Center in Oklahoma City.
Victims or victims’ representatives may testify before the board. Video conferencing is used to conduct personal appearance hearings.
A victim or victim’s representative who wishes to appear at a hearing may notify the board.
Information: Pardon and Parole Board, 2915 N. Classen Blvd., Suite 405, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, or call (405) 521-6600.
Muskogee County
BREWER, Felicia A. Robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Life. Sentence began July 1998.
CLARK, Ashton M. Larceny of automobile. 15 years. Sentence began September 2018.
GLORY, Alisha M. Falsely personate another to create liability. Five years incarceration. Sentence began January 2019.
GUTHRIE, Cory L. Second-degree burglary. 20 years, 23 days previously served. Sentence began December 2018.
HAMILTON, Angelo D. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. 10 years, six suspended. Sentence began May 2019.
HARDEMAN, Johnny L. First-degree murder. Life. Sentence began November 1983.
HASTINGS, Jack A. Sr. Driving motor vehicle under influence (aggravated). 10 years, five suspended. Sentence began March 2019.
REYNOLDS, Kenneth E. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. 10 years. Sentence began December 2016.
ROBBINS, Christopher H. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. 10 years. Sentence began November 2017.
TILLISON, Patricia J. Trafficking in illegal drugs. 25 years, 20 suspended. Sentence began August 2017.
WILSON, Woodroe N. First-degree rape by force and fear. 60 years. Sentence began June 2003.
McIntosh County
BRAY, Vanessa N. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. 15 years. Sentence began July 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.