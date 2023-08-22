Krista Billings waited outside the new and improved Sadler Arts Academy at 800 Altamont St.
Billings and her three children — Ja’Corey, Ja’Var and Jaion — were sitting on the steps of Sadler until the doors opened Monday for the first day of the new school year for Muskogee Public Schools.
Billings who attended Sadler when she was her sons’ age, says the redesign made her excited for the opportunities for her children to achieve.
“We were in the building when we came to meet the teacher. I loved it. The fact that it was actually up-to-date,” Billings said. “I feel it will be a more comfortable learning environment. It’s going to be an all-out good experience for them.”
Built in 1953 as Manual Training High School, the improvements to the 70-year-old structure were part of the bond issue voters approved in the 2019 election. While construction was in process, students were relocated to Grant Foreman Elementary.
Changes include larger classrooms, a secure entry vestibule, a relocated dance studio and a new event space to highlight the history of Manual Training.
Other changes include moving walls to reorganize classroom space. New “teaching walls” in each classroom will feature interactive digital display and a bulletin board.
Sadler Principal Ronia Davison said the building improvements will be part of the curriculum.
“We’re actually going to capture part of the construction process into our learning,” she said. “Our theme this year is ‘Building Brilliance.’ and we’ll be doing an intense study on art and architecture.”
She said all grades will be part of the process.
“K-8, all grades will be setting at a level that is appropriate to their development,” she said. “It’s just going to be a live learning project. All the parts that came together to make this beautiful building.”
