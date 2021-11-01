Park closes to prep for Garden of Lights

Honor Heights Park will be closed to vehicle access starting Monday as workers prepare for the Garden of Lights.
The park will remain closed until Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Night, when the light displays open.
Gates will be open during viewing hours through Jan. 1.
• 5:30-10p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
• 5:30-11 p.m. - Fridays and Saturdays.
To view the display, enter the park from the top of Agency Hill, just north of Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Admission to the Garden of Lights is $5 per car and $10 for busses. Admission is free on Mondays. Admission fees will help sustain, preserve and grow the Garden of Lights.
