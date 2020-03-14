A Park Hill man's body was recovered on Lake Tenkiller approximately 7.5 miles southeast of Tahlequah in the Big Hollow area, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Robert W. Atchley, 55, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, Atchley went fishing on Thursday in his kayak. He didn't return home that evening and failed to show up the work Friday morning. His father and stepmother called the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office to report Atchley missing. At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, his vehicle was found on Boathouse Lane in the Big Hollow area. OHP Marine Enforcement was contacted to assist with the search. Atchley's body was recovered at approximately 6:55 p.m. about 2.75 miles southwest of the location where his vehicle was found. He was wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.
