A Park Hill teen was injured in a crash on Spring Creek Road, 15.4 miles south of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was in good condition when she was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The 16-year-old was a passenger on a 2018 Honda UTV driving by a 15-year-old Prairie Grove, Arkansas, girl. The girl was driving the UTV northbound when she missed a curve and drove off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its side. The Park Hill teen and a a 13-year-old girl from Bentonville, Arkansas, who also was a passenger, were not injured. The trooper cited the cause as "speed not reasonable or proper." The roadway was wet, and none of the girls were wearing a seat belt or helmet.
