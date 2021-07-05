Fort Gibson Fire Department got a new rescue unit and a new chief within weeks of each other.
Nathan Parker, 39, was promoted in late June as new fire chief.
Parker said he had always wanted to be a firefighter.
"I can go with the easy answer and say 'to help serve my community and do what I can to keep everybody safe and property safe,'" he said. "But in all honesty, I like the service, I like the adrenaline of it. There's a huge need. I've just always been drawn to that kind of need."
Parker said he's been with Fort Gibson Fire Department for 17 years, including 10 years as a volunteer before joining full time.
"When my chief, Larry Dale Cooper, had decided to retire, I put in an application and they accepted it," Parker said.
He said he worked with Cooper as an interim fire chief for two months.
"He trained me, kind of brought me up to speed on paperwork and here I am," Parker said. "There's a lot of paperwork dealing with annual budget, a lot of county involvement, emergency management involvement."
Parker said he plans to make Fort Gibson Fire Department more visible. He said he wants to work with the Town of Fort Gibson as well as the Chamber of Commerce.
"You're going to see us in more local events," he said. "We will have little tents, booths, what have you at all the Chamber events, like the Corn Festival. We're going to do prevention awareness, pamphlets on that."
He said Cooper has been good about "keeping us in the latest up-to-date gear he could."
"The community has sure taken care of us and helped fund our department to where we can have the things we have," he said.
Parker was hired a few weeks after the fire department got a new rescue unit, a 2020 Ford four-wheel drive.
"We took delivery of it a week ago Wednesday," he said. "We're rigging it out with our tools and safety equipment. It will have all new equipment in it."
He said he hopes to see it in service by the end of this week.
The new Ford truck is the department's second rescue unit, Parker said.
"The new truck will be smaller, a little bit more maneuverable around town, making those sick calls," he said. "This will actually be our first response rescue. It will do everything we need, from car wrecks, rappelling, water rescues. We actually have new backboards."
Meet Nathan Parker
AGE: 39.
HOMETOWN: Fort Gibson.
EDUCATION: Fort Gibson High School, 2001.
PROFESSION: Fort Gibson fire chief.
FAMILY: Wife, Jennifer Parker, four children.
CHURCH: Fort Gibson United Methodist.
HOBBIES: Hunting, fishing, spending time with the children.
