Parkinson's support group to meet

The Muskogee Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, 3605 Tahlequah St., in Muskogee. The topic of discussion will be a Parkinson's Disease Lifestyle Toolkit. Information: Lisa, (918) 574-8499. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you