Hatbox Event Center's expansion could be complete in time for the 2020 Jeep Jam in early October, Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson says.
"It's not done, but it's getting close," Wilkerson said about the 120-foot by 120-foot expansion.
Hatbox expansion is one of several parks department projects wrapping up or underway. Wilkerson said the Depot Green at Third and Elgin streets also could be completed in October. Progress is slower on converting an old fire station on Okmulgee Avenue into a senior center.
At Hatbox, the city is adding a show arena east of the old Beechcraft hangar and south of hangars used for show barns.
The three-day Jeep Jam will be presented Oct. 2-4 at Hatbox Field. It is sponsored by City of Muskogee, Exchange Club of Muskogee and Muskogee Convention and Tourism. The outdoor festival features Jeeps riding over trails and a "Jeep Playground" at Hatbox.
Wilkerson said the Hatbox Hangar will house the Jam's Show and Shine, on Oct. 2.
"We'll put all the Jeeps in there," Wilkerson said.
Cody Canada and the Departed will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Hangar.
The expo vendor and sponsor fair will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 in the new wing, Wilkerson said.
Work is wrapping up at Depot Green, a park featuring a pavilion and concrete paths, Wilkerson said.
"They're still within their time frame," he said. "There's still landscaping to be done and is near completion."
A metal sign, made especially for the green commemorates the Depot District's railroad history. Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, to the west, is in an old Frisco depot. Three Rivers Museum, to the north, is in the old Midland Valley Depot.
The city had planned to finish the new senior center by winter.
"COVID's got us behind," Wilkerson said. "We use a lot of park employees to do this work. When we had to send people home, we got behind. Then we got into our busy season."
Park employees work on ball fields and mowing parks during the summer, he said.
He said that because the risk of COVID-19 increases with a person's age the city is not rushing to finish the senior center.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Muskogee in mid-March, seniors had been meeting at the Kiwanis Senior Center on Spaulding Boulevard.
"In our old center, we do have things happening there on an individual group basis," he said.
