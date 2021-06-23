Parks, tourism and Roxy partnership benefits residents

As COVID-19 restrictions abate and life returns to “near” normal in this “pre-post-pandemic cycle” the great desire to get out of the house has blossomed into a full-blown exercise in finding something to do outside.
When Muskogee’s Roxy Theater began to plan a series of movies under the stars, Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson wanted to know how they could help. The Muskogee Tourism Board and its new executive director, Jordyn Jorgensen, joined in the effort as well and Movie Night at the Green was born. A series of movies will be shown at Muskogee’s Depot Green once each month from June through August.
The Depot Green space immediately south of the Three Rivers Museum and Heritage Center on Elgin Street and east of the Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame is the perfect spot for lawn chairs, blankets, pillows and ice coolers, something the June moviegoers to the event inaugural movie took full advantage of. Just a little under 100 local residents and visitors showed up to watch the classic movie favorite "Grease." While a few folks watched from their cars, most sat in lawn chairs or comfortably on blankets spread on the ground. A food truck sold soda pop and popcorn and a number of folks brought their coolers filled with ice and their favorite beverage and snacks.
“It was the perfect night,” said Ally Bradford of Wagoner. “The only thing missing was the ice cream man.” As the movie got underway just a few minutes after 8 p.m. a slight breeze picked up and in the waning light of the sun, the temperature dropped from the day time 90s into the mid-80s. Happy conversations became a low whisper and the relaxed crowd of every age sang along to the movie’s hit songs.
The next two free movie nights are July 16, "Napoleon Dynamite," and Aug. 20, "Twister" will be shown.
“This is a great combining of efforts,” said ShIronbutterfly Ray. “Tourism, the Parks and Recreation Department and Muskogee’s Historic Roxy Theater coming together to give Muskogee citizens a night out. We need more of this.”
