Partners and local communities offer Holiday Hope to Oklahoma children

OKLAHOMA CITY — Each year, Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) collaborates with community organizations across the state to fulfill the holiday hopes of children and youth in state custody. Like all children, those in foster care anxiously await their visit from Santa or dream of that special gift waiting for them under the tree. COVID-19 continues to impact all Oklahoma families, but it has not impacted the ability for OKDHS, dedicated partners and local communities to bring the magic of the season to children involved with the child welfare system and their biological or foster families. Interested Oklahomans can provide Holiday Hope for children and families by requesting a wish list.
"Children and families who are involved with the child welfare system need to know that their communities support them,” said Dr. Deborah Shropshire, OKDHS Child Welfare director. “This support sets the stage for more successful reunifications and the ultimate gift of a healthy and whole family. The holiday season is the perfect time to raise your hand in support of your community’s children and families. We’re also eternally grateful for the coordinating community partners, donors and organizations who continue to generously support our children and families and offer hope during the holiday season."
Oklahomans interested in donating to Holiday Hope efforts this year may browse an interactive map to connect to opportunities in their home county or anywhere in the state. Support can be shown in many ways — shop for gifts on a child’s wish list, donate money/funds for gifts, or donate gift cards for children or youth who request them.
Upon clicking the county of interest, a pop-up will connect the donor to their local community coordinator. Donors who are unable to find the information needed or want other assistance should email HolidayHope@okdhs.org.
Oklahoma’s children and families need support all year long, and OKDHS needs more families to step forward to foster local children in state custody, particularly those in large sibling groups, teens and children with behavioral health needs. Families interested in learning more about foster care or applying to become a certified foster family may visit okfosters.org or call 1-800-376-9729. Interested Oklahomans may also visit ourokdhs.org to raise their hand and join the agency's efforts to better serve the community through innovation and collaborative partnerships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.