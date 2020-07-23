OKLAHOMA CITY – Senior and low-income residents in the Muskogee area can receive a free electric box fan thanks to a partnership between OG&E and Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging (EODD).

The fans will be distributed at EODD offices during a drive-thru ‘Fandemonium’ event on July 24 beginning at 9 a.m.

For the last 14 years, OG&E has led the fan donation event by donating approximately $25,000 worth of fans to social service agencies each year, like EODD Area Agency on Aging, that serve low-income and senior residents as part of the OG&E Silver Energy® Program. “These partnerships allow us to further demonstrate our commitment to serving our communities, especially seniors and those in need,” said Kirby Nickolas, OG&E Manager of Brand, Engagement and Partnerships.

“This year’s event will be different due to COVID-19. We are planning a drive-thru opportunity in the parking lot at EODD. Muskogee County seniors can drive up and receive a free 20-inch box fan courtesy of OG&E, plus get a bag full of other goodies, all from the safety of their own cars. We will give away 50 box fans on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Steve Peterson, EODD information & assistance specialist.

There are a limited number of fans available. If you are interested in receiving a fan from EODD, you must be age 60 or older. One fan will be distributed per household until supply is depleted.

