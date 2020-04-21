A federal judge struck down parts of Oklahoma’s permitting program that regulates the disposal of coal ash.
The state’s permitting program for coal combustible residuals provides for the continued use of “unlined surface impoundments” until such coal ash disposal sites “cause groundwater contamination.” The state program was approved June 28, 2018, by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and took effect about a month later.
In August 2018, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals found the “EPA acted arbitrarily and capriciously and contrary” to the law when it failed to require the closure of unlined coal ash disposal sites. The provision found by the appellate court to be invalid was included in the federal agency’s coal combustible residuals rule adopted in 2015 and included in Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s permitting program.
An analysis of groundwater monitoring data collected at four Oklahoma coal ash dump sites revealed levels of toxic chemicals commonly found in coal ash that exceeded federal health standards. The Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice report shows the contaminants found in groundwater at some or all of those sites included arsenic, boron, cobalt, lithium, molybdenum, radium, selenium and sulfate.
The state’s permitting program was challenged by Waterkeeper Alliance and other environmental organizations, which alleged the EPA “failed to perform a nondiscretionary duty.” U.S. District Judge John D. Bates disagreed, finding the agency satisfied its duty to develop and publish public participation guidelines for the design, implementation and approval of state coal combustible residual (CCR) programs.
Plaintiffs also alleged Oklahoma’s permitting program must fail because it includes “provisions nearly identical to the provisions vacated by the D.C. Circuit.” Bates concurred but held “the determination that Oklahoma’s approach to monitoring unlined impoundments is contrary to the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976 does not require invalidation of the rest of the program.”
ODEQ spokeswoman Erin Hatfield said the state agency has carried out its permitting program in accordance with the ruling in the 2018 appellate court case since that decision became effective. Those who have permits for CCR surface impoundments, she said, “are now being required to commence and complete closure of the impoundments.”
Hatfield cited three CCR surface impoundments that have been closed or in the process of being closed. Those impoundments include:
• Western Farmers Electric Cooperative has one surface impoundment with two cells at its Hugo plant. Both cells at the impoundment must be closed by Oct. 31, 2025.
• AEP has one surface impoundment at its PSO Power Station in Oologah that is being closed pursuant to an alternative schedule authorized by state and federal regulations. Closure is scheduled for completion by Oct. 17, 2028.
• OG&E had one inactive surface impoundment at its Muskogee Power Station that was closed by the removal of all CCR material from the impoundment. The closure was completed March 2.
Hatfield said while the state now operates its coal ash disposal permitting program consistently with the appellate court ruling, the text has yet to be amended. She said the agency would “have to go through the rulemaking process to change the rules, but the only facilities that would be impacted” would be those “that are already closed or closing.”
