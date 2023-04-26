People can enjoy a variety of food, wine, beer and music this Saturday at Party in the Park.
“It’s the perfect weekend,” said Shirley Hilton-Flanary, an event organizer. “The azaleas are out. People are ready to get out. We have wonderful music, wonderful food, wonderful wine. It’s really the first event of the year where everyone’s outside enjoying the beautiful Honor Heights Park.”
Rotary Club of Muskogee will present the event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Honor Heights Papilion. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
Hilton-Flanary said the party usually attracts about 600 people. Those people wine and dine for a good cause. Proceeds from the Party help fund Rotary International efforts to provide clean water to underdeveloped countries.
“We are basically turning wine into water for developing countries,” Hilton-Flanary said. “Our last project was providing clean drinking water for 17 schools in Lebanon.”
Visitors can sample wines and wine beverages from across Oklahoma. Wineries include Arri’bin Hills, Backroad Vineyards, Deep Branch (Blind Luck), DiamondHead, Native Spirits, OkeOzark, On the LAMB, Pecan Creek, and Summerside.
There also will be beer from four breweries: Iron Monk, Bricktown, Muskogee Brewing Co. and BierKraft.
An array of food will be provided area restaurants, including Boom-A-Rang Diner, Buffalo Wild Wings, Canebrake, Colton’s Steakhouse, Golden Corral, Maxwell’s, Pizza Inn, Red Lobster, Rib Crib and Queen City + Co.
The musical trio Sister Stone will perform throughout the afternoon. There also will be flowers to purchase, Hilton-Flanary said.
The premier sponsor for this year’s event is Edward Jones. Other major sponsors include American Bank of Oklahoma and KTFX 101.7 Okie Country.
“We’ve got sponsors from all kinds of businesses,” she said. “We have turf, so we don’t have to worry about mud. We have a big tent, so even if it rains, even if it snows, we’ll be fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.