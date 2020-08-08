Pastor keeps promise after heart problems eliminated

Genesis Church Pastor Frank Miller pushes himself to lift 10, 25, 50 more pounds at least one more time during his workout.
He says it's one way he seeks to glorify God.
Miller, 38, said he talks himself into pushing harder, using the passage from Psalms 139:14 to remind himself he's "fearfully and wonderfully made."
He hasn't always felt that way.
Miller played football through high school while growing up in Warner. He prepared to play football at a Christian college.
One day while training, Miller felt a chest pressure, which stayed for several days.
After several heart tests, young Miller discovered he had a heart disease called cardiomyopathy.
"It causes the heart to overwork, he said. "The bigger it gets, the less it squeezes."
He said he got a pacemaker put in at age 19, but the disease got progressively worse over the next six years.
"I was having trouble even breathing," he recalled. "We lived in a two-story house. If I walked up the stairs, it took me five minutes to recover. Tired, winded, I slept a lot, probably 12 hours a night."
He said he was 25 when a doctor told him he needed a new heart.
However, Miller recalled feeling that a new heart was not what God wanted for him.
He said he was at a Eufaula church when the preacher paused during a prayer time and said "there's somebody here with heart disease."
"He said 'I believe God wants to heal you,'" Miller said. "I went to the altar to pray. He said 'I want you to put your hand over heart and pray. I did. And I felt a change in me. I claimed that I was healed."
Six months after that service, a doctor did a cardio test which confirmed Miller's heart was pumping normally. Another doctor confirmed those tests, then turned the pacemaker off.
"And that was the day fitness became a priority in my life," he said. "I felt like God had given me a new lease on life. And I made this promise to him 'I would do everything I could do to honor you, with my body, my spirit, everything I have."
Miller started going to Strictly Fitness to work out. At the time, he could bench press only150 pounds, he said, adding that fitness center owner Brian Ousley showed him different techniques and helped him develop a routine.
Over the next 12 years, Miller added about 70 pounds of muscle.
He also has served as youth pastor and pastor of several churches before coming to Genesis Church.
Miller said he still sees a cardiologist twice a year.
"And for 12 years everything's been completely normal," he said.
Miller continues working to keep his heart healthy.
He said his day usually begins at 5:30 a.m. with a devotional, then breakfast.
"It's always the same thing," he said. "Four eggs, three pieces of turkey bacon and oatmeal. I'm real predictable."
He hits the gym at 8 a.m. and trains for about an hour and a half. Miller trains four days a week, working different sets of muscles.
"Last week I did a personal record of 430 pounds," he said.
Sometimes Miller works out with Genesis youth pastor Jake Bowlin.
Bowlin said the workouts can be brutal.
"He does a lot of things to push you," he said. "He lets you know you can lift more than you think."
Miller said fitness means a lot to him
"My cardiologist tells me any exercise I can get, whether it's running, lifting weights, just be consistent," he said. "I like to do things that are family activated. I'll go on walks with my children, play basketball with my son. Things like that really keep me in that mindset of doing a cardio workout. I love to swim. I don't normally get on a treadmill or a bike."
In addition to the workouts, Miller keeps a healthy, body builders' diet, high in protein, moderate carbohydrates, low fat.
"Eating healthy is a big one," he said. "I do the best I can. I do a lot better than I used to be."
