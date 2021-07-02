Pastors gather to pray for city, residents, peace

Songs and prayers echoed Thursday through the hallway at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center as more than three dozen people united in prayer.
NAACP Muskogee summoned local pastors to offer prayers for Muskogee, its residents and civic leaders. They prayed for protection from those who might do harm to others, and asked for the wisdom needed to bring an end to a recent spate of gun violence.
The Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee Branch president, described Thursday's event as the first phase of "Operation Cease Fire." Cutler said he believes what began as a "Knees on the Ground in Prayer" event at the MLK Center "can flow out into our community."
"What I am asking is that this does not stop here," Cutler said. "I am asking that we take this into our homes and into our houses of worship, that we continue to pray for our city and continue to pray for one another."
Cutler, who also serves as pastor at St. Mark Baptist Church, said he believes through prayer residents can "establish relationships that we build upon." Those relationships, he said, can be the building blocks for "that unified city we are all looking for."
Among those who led prayers were Pastor Larry Smith, who asked for "God's blessings over our city and the citizens of Muskogee." Pastor James McCracken prayed " for God's protection of our citizens," and Minister Julia Palmer prayed "for peace within Muskogee and for the prosperity of Muskogee."
Pastor Ron Venters prayed for "wisdom — for our leaders and those in authority." Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee expressed hope that wisdom would unite the community and bring "the ability to work through anything put before us."
