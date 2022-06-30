Patriotism comes to life this weekend

Four days of fireworks and other festivities highlight area Independence Day weekend celebrations.
Friday night fireworks include a display at Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah.
Fireworks also conclude Muskogee's Frontier Days Rodeo, which starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hatbox Field.
Haskell will host a day of activities and fun during its Lakefest on Saturday. Free games, including volleyball and corn hole will be set up in the grassy area. There also is a swimming beach.
A free fishing derby for ages 15 and under will begin at 9 a.m.
A floatie race for ages 11 and under, and a kayak race for ages 12 and over will begin at noon. All participants must wear a life jacket.
A horseshoe tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Also at 2, youngsters can enjoy a free waterslide.
At 5 p.m., people can compete in a sack race, three-legged race, skillet toss, hay toss, egg toss, water balloon toss and hula hoop contest.
There also will be a turtle race and bullfrog jumping at 5 p.m. Contestants must bring their own bullfrog.
Several celebrations fall on Monday's legal holiday.
Bikes, wagons, golf carts, even patriotic pets can take part in Wagoner's Fourth of July parade, 10 a.m. Monday at Maple Park.
"Come festive," parade coordinator Samantha Call said. "We will give prizes for different age categories, as well as a pet category."
After the parade, children can enjoy a variety of activities, including water balloons and face painting. There also could be ice cream and hot dogs.
The 2021 parade drew about 100 people, Call said.
"It's a tradition that's been going on for a long time," she said. "It is just something fun for the families and children to do in Wagoner. It's a free event for the families here. Everyone loves dressing up and celebrating our community and our country."
The city of Wagoner will host a fireworks display at the high school football field Monday night.
Muskogee First Assembly will host its annual Freedom Celebration at 5 p.m. Monday. The celebration features inflatable activities and carousel rides for children. There also will be concessions. There also will be Kidz Mania performances at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
The celebration closes with what is touted as Muskogee's largest fireworks display.
Fort Gibson starts celebrating at 6 p.m. Monday with a live disc jockey and a variety of games. Mayor Tim Smith said there will be a row of corn hole games and an inflatable dart game.
Concessions include hot dogs, tea, lemonade, soft drinks and water. Visitors also can dunk community leaders or coaches in a $5 dunk tank. A punt, pass and kick competition begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks will go off at around 9:30 p.m.
Independence celebrations
FRIDAY
• Frontier Days Rodeo and fireworks, 8 p.m Muskogee's Hatbox Field. Free admission.
• Community fireworks show at dark, approximately 8:30 p.m., sponsored by Cherokee Nation, Cherokee Springs Plaza, Tahlequah.
SATURDAY
• Haskell Lakefest, 9 a.m. to after 5 p.m. Fireworks display at dusk. Haskell Lake.
• Display at dark. Whitehorn Cove Marina, Fort Gibson Lake.
• Frontier Days Rodeo and fireworks, 8 p.m. Muskogee's Hatbox Field. Free admission.
• Fireworks Spectacular, 8:45-ish. KOA Holiday campground, Lake Eufaula West, west of Checotah.
SUNDAY
• Faith, Family Freedom, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Cornerstone Church, Wagoner.
• Outdoor worship and fireworks, 7 p.m., Jubilee Christian Center, 2710 S. Cherokee St., Muskogee.
• Freedom Point Fireworks Show, dusk, Toppers.
MONDAY
• Wagoner Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., Maple Park Pavilions.
• Freedom Celebration, 5 p.m. Muskogee First Assembly of God, 3100 Gulick St.
• Fort Gibson 4th of July Fireworks. Music and competitions begin at 6 p.m., fireworks at dark, Fort Gibson High School Stadium.
• Wagoner fireworks display. Gates open at 7 p.m., display at dark, W.L. Odom Field.
• Fireworks display at dusk, Tenkiller State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.