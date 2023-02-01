What started as a Facebook call for a few customers has exploded into a small business boom for Muskogee and beyond.
In late January, Dione Teehee posted a text saying it was slow at the Chet's Dairy Freeze, 3510 W. Okmulgee Ave., which she owns.
"I was on the west side and I noticed that the traffic was just so slow," Teehee said on Tuesday. "Cars were just so slow. I looked down towards Hamlin's, back to the doughnut shop, Charlie's Chicken, McDonald's, Taco Bell. There was just no traffic."
So she posted a photo of a hot dog, drink and Fritos, noting, "If you don't support your local businesses we won't be here for long."
"We never thought it would get any attention," Teehee said.
But it did.
That evening, Ryan Lowe of 24K Pawn called and offered to donate 100 hot dogs for a boost.
"He paid for 100 hot dogs to be given away to customers," Teehee said.
Lowe said he saw her post on Facebook, as well as negative comments about the cost of food.
"As a business owner I know what it takes financially to run a business, and it is not easy," Lowe said. The negative post kinda just got to m, so I thought well I’ll just turn it around with a positive. I messaged them and told them I wanted to buy a 100 hot dogs for them to give away."
Teehee said Okie Gals Boutique texted her with donation for 50 more hot dogs.
"After that, more and more people started adding it," she said. "I told my son, 'Let's donate back to one of the other businesses. So, we donated to Boomarang, saying we'd buy $100 worth of cheeseburgers to the first customers. Then, we donated $100 to this new business called Cornrod’s. Then it just started spiraling, and all these businesses just started donating to each other."
Queen City + Co., a coffee shop at 109 N. Main Street posted a Facebook notice that a landscape business offered to pay for the first $150 worth of coffee. Several other businesses — including another coffee shop, Erly Rush — donated over the next few days.
It went beyond Muskogee to One Last Stop, a business south of Checotah.
"The little town of Checotah started donating back and forth to each other," Teehee said. "Down to Eufaula. Then Fort Gibson made a few challenges."
Teehee a lot of new customers have come in for hot dogs.
"Even those people who said, 'Oh you're too expensive' and 'We're on a budget,' to give those people an opportunity to see what we serve, several of them said, 'I'm hooked,' and 'We’'ll be back," she said. "I've had people tell me they've lived their whole lives in Muskogee and never tried Chet's."
Teehee said small businesses struggle each January and February.
"After Christmas, taxes are due, everyone trying to save for this and that," she said, adding that the Pay it Forward, "boosted the economy and community."
Lowe said he's not sure how his business benefited from the Pay it Forward donations.
"But having your name out there sure doesn’t hurt," he said. "I pride myself on being born and raised here and enjoy helping people within our own community."
He said he plans to do the donation drive again this spring and summer.
"If someone knows of a business that is struggling, please let me know," he said. "These are the ones I like to help."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.