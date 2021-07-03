PORTER — Locally grown peaches are in short supply, and other summer produce is running late this year, area producers and markets say.
Kyle Livesay, whose family has operated Livesay Orchards since 1966, said deep freezes in February and April drastically reduced its peach crop. The orchard's website said 90 percent of the crop was lost during this year's freezes.
He said the February freeze, when temperatures reached below zero, "killed the buds that were still closed on the branches."
"Then we had that freeze in late April, one of the latest we've had around here," he said. "We were already past bloom at that stage, so we had tiny peaches on the trees, so it killed the peaches that survived the February freeze."
The sale barn on the Livesay property south of Porter has only been open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Livesay said he hopes to open the barn for longer periods later this summer.
"This year, there probably won't be any at grocery stores, and very few at other people's businesses," he said. "We're still going to have a decent amount of peaches for people who want to come in and have a decent amount of peaches to eat or make pie. We're going to try to make it so that everyone leaves here with peaches."
He said he expects to have peaches during Porter's 55th annual Peach Festival, July 15-17.
Peach Festival Chairman Alan Parnell said the festival will go on despite the peach shortage. He said freezes affected orchards in Arkansas and Missouri as well.
"It's a community event and it has a history," Parnell said. "We like to showcase our community."
He said this year's festival will feature free peach ice cream, or peach-flavored ice cream.
Sales of other produce could help make up for part of the peach loss, Livesay said. He said the orchard increased acreage of tomatoes, watermelons and cantaloupes to make up for the reduced peach crop.
"We're right in the middle of blackberries now, and we've also got yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes," he said. "We're hoping to pretty soon start our sweet corn, and mid or late July get into our cantaloupes and watermelons."
In past years, other produce did not take up nearly as much shelf space as the bushels and half bushels of peaches.
"Most people, when they're coming in won't get only peaches. They'll get peaches, a little bit of this and a little bit of that," Livesay said.
He said he expects grain crops will help the orchard recover from the peach loss.
"And we'll have apples in the fall," he said. "They were a little bit hurt by the freeze, but they're more freeze tolerant."
Darrell Arnold, owner of Arnold Fruit Co. specialty grocer, said peaches and blueberries were the fruits most hurt by the freezes.
"Anything that was blooming out when we had that late freeze, it got a lot of fruit trees, but mainly it was the peaches and nectarines," Arnold said. "Mainly what has happened is that it put us behind on the seeds, and we're two weeks behind on tomatoes and corn. Usually we start about the 20th of June. This year we didn't start until the first of July."
He said the stand has plenty of tomatoes, cantaloupe, squash and cucumbers. He said he expects watermelons to be available in late July.
"We went ahead and brought peaches in out of Texas, the same variety they have in Porter," he said.
Parnell, also Wagoner County's OSU Extension director, said the freezes affected ornamental plants and vegetables. He said sweet corn from Fort Gibson, Webbers Falls and Bixby seems in good supply. Fall crops also have a better outlook.
If you go
WHAT: Porter Peach Festival.
WHEN: July 15-17.
WHERE: Downtown Porter.
MAJOR EVENTS
• 6 p.m. July 16 and 5 p.m. July 17 — Street Games.
• 11 a.m. July 17 — Parade.
• Noon, July 17 — Peach Auction.
• 3 p.m. July 17 — Free peach ice cream.
