Registered Republicans will elect Muskogee County’s next sheriff on Tuesday, raising the stakes in what was going to be a runoff election to choose the party’s nominee before Democratic contender Charles Pearson withdrew from the race.
The four-term sheriff decided earlier this year to compete for the post he occupied more than 16 years after spending time behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer rig. Pearson, who said he is almost 80 days sober since his recent run-in with the law, withdrew his candidacy Tuesday and endorsed Andy Simmons, a Muskogee Police Department lieutenant.
Simmons, who earned the most votes in a three-candidate primary contest for the Republican nomination, is competing against Undersheriff Michael Mahan for the post. Republican contender Jeff Smith’s support among voters in Braggs, the last precinct to turn in ballots on June 30, cut Simmons’ lead to a level below 50%, which forced the party primary into a runoff.
Pearson said he recognized the importance of the election, “especially during these times.” He said for him the election is “all about integrity” and “all about who’s been around.”
“That sheriff’s office means more to me than I can put into words,” Pearson said. “I’m fully confident whoever wins will be fine, I’m just a little bit partial to Andy Simmons — I know he is a real cop, and he’s a real person.”
Simmons said he will “take all the support we can get.” He said the former sheriff and John Pearson, who announced his retirement this month from the Muskogee Police Department after city councilors approved a worker’s compensation settlement with him, have “been family friends of mine my entire career.”
“It’s good not to have to run against your friends,” Simmons said, noting he and John Pearson “have been partners” about 24 years while working at MPD. “We’ve been buddies, so when we found out we (Charles Pearson and I) were both going to run, we maintained our friendship and had one rule: we didn’t talk about the election.”
Mahan said he is “not the least bit concerned” about Pearson’s endorsement of Simmons.
“We are concerned about running the sheriff’s office in a professional and godly manner,” Mahan said. “That is what I will continue to do if I am elected sheriff.”
Mahan said Pearson’s unexpected withdrawal from the election makes Tuesday’s runoff election even more important. He said the “election on Tuesday will decide who their next sheriff will be, and that is very important decision for people in Muskogee County.”
Both GOP contenders cited experience as distinguishing characteristics of their candidacies. Mahan said he has more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“I’m the current undersheriff — I have a good understanding about how the sheriff’s office works,” Mahan said. “I love serving here, and I love serving the people in Muskogee County.”
Simmons cited leadership in addition to experience.
“I’ve been in leadership positions, and a ... lot of times when you’re SWAT operations or canine operations or working drug deals you’ve got to think on your feet,” Simmons said. “You’ve got to make sure people are safe and protected and still meet the mission.”
Campaign finance reports show Simmons holds a fundraising advantage over Mahan. Simmons said he hopes the contributions to his campaign “make a statement” about the level of support for his candidacy, while Mahan emphasized the “grassroots” nature of his contributors.
“I haven’t received a lot of donations because I haven’t made a lot of promises to anyone,” Mahan said, describing his contributors as individuals and families. “The only promise I’ve made is to run the sheriff’s office with integrity.”
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Muskogee County Election Board. Precinct voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
