Pecan Creek Winery awarded two silver medals in international competition

Pecan Creek Winery earned two Silver Medals at the Sommeliers Choice Awards contest in San Francisco, according to contest winner announcements. A dry white wine, Estate Vignoles 2021 and a dry rosé, Estate Rosé 2019 competed against hundreds of well-known wines. Both Pecan Creek wines are estate-grown in Oklahoma. In 2021, Pecan Creek’s estate-grown Marley’s Merlot won a gold in this competition with 92 points.
“We are very proud of our estate-grown wines with their expression of Midwestern terroir,” said Candy Rude, assistant winemaker at Pecan Creek Winery. “We know that our restaurant, brewery, and bar customers will appreciate the recognition of our classic dry wines on their wine lists. We are growing and making great wine right here in Oklahoma.”
Estate Vignoles and Estate Rosé are available in over 80 liquor stores throughout the state as well as a growing list of restaurants, breweries, and bars. The dry white Estate Vignoles is similar to Sauvignon Blanc in its grapefruit and tropical fruit nose with a long, mineral finish. The dry, Estate Rosé is based on Chambourcin grapes and was aged two years in light-toasted American oak.
Pecan Creek ships to 37 states as well as in Oklahoma through its online ordering portal at https://pecancreekwinery.com/shop-pecan-creek-wines/
Founded in 2014, Pecan Creek Winery produces high-quality artisanal wines from locally grown grapes.
“Our mission is to win Gold at a major competition in San Francisco and we are definitely headed in that direction,” said assistant winemaker, Heather Ezell.
