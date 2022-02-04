Pecan Creek Winery to receive USDA grant

STILLWATER – A Muskogee business will benefit from funding provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Pecan Creek Winery, LLC will use a $49,900 grant to rebrand and market its current value-added products. Pecan Creek, a six-year-old fruit and grape-growing operation and bonded winery, is one of the fewer than 10 wineries in Oklahoma that grows most of its own grapes instead of starting with barrels of grape concentrate. The winery will engage with a food and beverage industry brand consultant to help develop a consistent brand and appealing message. Its initial labels have been in use since 2015 and are inconsistent in appearance and make little distinction between their whimsical fruit wines and their more serious, classic dry wines. Pecan Creek will work with a consultant to revamp its labels to help better market its prestigious wines while also expanding its sales regionally into Colorado, Texas, and Missouri.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said the Department is investing $1.4 billion to help a diverse rural America keep resources and wealth right at home through job training, business expansion and technical assistance. Of that $1.4 billion, $70,639,372 is being invested in rural Oklahoma.
“For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas,” Vilsack said. “That’s why USDA is committed to doing what we can to change that extraction economy into a circular economy, where value is added closer to home, so the wealth created in rural areas stays in rural areas. Today’s announcement underlines the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping transform the economy and bring high-paying jobs and economic opportunities to the people who need it most.”
